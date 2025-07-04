Trump ignored GOP warnings to gamble on a politically risky bill

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) told President Donald Trump he was making a mistake.
In a tense Saturday night phone call, the vulnerable senator from a purple state told the president that the legislation’s cuts to Medicaid would cause Republicans to lose the House majority and haunt Trump in much the same way that President Barack Obama was dogged by his promise that, under the Affordable Care Act, anyone who liked their doctor could keep them.
Trump pressed ahead anyway. “I hope he remembers the warnings and the advice that I gave him last night,” Tillis told reporters Sunday. “Because if this bill gets passed in its current form, I’ll remind him next year when we lose the majority in the House.”
Against the warnings of GOP moderates, Trump and congressional Republicans on Thursday managed to pass a $3.4 trillion bill that cuts taxes and spending and sets aside hundreds of billions of dollars for border security, detention centers and the Pentagon, once again showing the president’s firm grasp on Republicans.
But in Trump’s eagerness to score a signature legislative win and extend the tax cuts he put into place nearly 10 years ago, he also walked away from the campaign promise he made not to touch health care — risking Republicans’ majority in Congress.
To get his bill over the line in time for a self-imposed Friday deadline, Trump pressured Republican lawmakers to set aside their concerns about the political consequences of yanking benefits from voters while adding trillions to the federal deficit. He often brushed away lawmakers’ concerns about the ins and outs of the policy and did not acknowledge that the bill would result in people losing Medicaid. In a Wednesday meeting with House moderates and pragmatic conservatives, the president said Republicans shouldn’t touch entitlements if they want to win elections. A lawmaker pointed out that this bill does touch Medicaid, according to two people familiar with the exchange.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Tillis, the two most vulnerable Senate Republicans up for reelection next year, voted against the bill. Tillis announced Sunday that he would not run for reelection. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania), one of three House Republicans who represent districts that Kamala Harris carried last year, also voted against the bill Thursday.
Other vulnerable House Republicans swallowed their concerns and voted for it. Rep. Richard Hudson (North Carolina), the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, has predicted the Medicaid changes in the bill will be popular and has encouraged Republicans to run on them.