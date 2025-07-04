Supporters of climate action say work will continue in Minnesota despite federal reversal

Minnesotans who favor climate action are mourning the loss of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal tax incentives meant to aid the fight against global warming.
They’re also set on plowing forward with the state’s climate agenda.
Republicans in Congress passed President Donald Trump’s budget bill by the narrowest of margins Thursday, greenlighting $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and new immigration enforcement while ending federal subsidies for greening the economy.
The legislation quickly phases out the tax credits for climate and clean energy projects under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, including some incentives intended to last for 10 years. For solar, wind and other renewable energy developers, they must begin construction on their projects within a year to qualify for the credits.
“It’s just devastating,” said Minnesota Rep. Jamie Long, a Democrat who wrote the state’s law mandating carbon-free power from utilities. “One of the most important legacies of Biden’s presidency was the work that he did on climate.”
Republicans have denounced that legacy and pushed for a renewed focus on producing and burning fossil fuels. The energy components of the legislation, they argue, will ultimately save Americans money and make the electrical grid more reliable. A report by the nonpartisan research firm Rhodium, however, estimated the legislation would raise energy costs for American households by as much as 7% in 2035.
The repeal of the tax credits will slow but not stop Minnesota from building solar and wind farms, because they are still the “cheapest way to expand energy production,” said Pete Wyckoff, deputy commissioner of energy resources for the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
“It will just be the case where ratepayers will pick up the tab, not the federal government,” he said.