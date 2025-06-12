EV owners don’t pay gas taxes. So next year they’ll pay double or more to register their cars.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics estimates that the average gasoline car gets roughly 25 miles per gallon, while trucks and SUVs get about 17 miles per gallon. Minnesotans drove an average of 13,957 miles in 2022, according to the most recent data made public by the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. When put together with Minnesota’s gas tax rate, which stands at $0.318 cents per gallon, an average driver in the state pays anywhere from $177 to $246 a year in gas taxes.