EV owners don’t pay gas taxes. So next year they’ll pay double or more to register their cars.

Starting next year, Minnesota electric vehicle owners will have to pay at least double to register their EVs. Blame the change on their freedom from gas taxes.
A provision in the transportation bill that passed earlier this month raises the EV registration surcharge from $75 to at least $150. Drivers of plug-in-hybrids will also have to pay a minimum of $75 to register their vehicles.
The new fees, which go into effect in January, will scale up with more expensive vehicles — meaning some drivers could see their annual registration costs hit $200 or more.
For years, Minnesota lawmakers have debated how to fill a growing gap in roadway funds as more fuel efficient cars and trucks, as well as more electric vehicles, leads to less revenue from the state’s gas tax.
“Electric vehicle drivers are going to be paying over the next four years somewhere around $40 million,” said Rep. Jon Koznick, the Republican co-chair of the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee. “That does help offset declining gas tax revenues.”
Rep. Erin Koegel, Koznick’s DFL counterpart on the Transportation Committee, said the new fee structure is far from perfect, but she’s glad lawmakers included a sliding scale rather than a flat fee of $200, as originally proposed.
Lawmakers said that EV drivers will see reduced registration fees in July 2027, when a public charging station tax takes effect. Under that scheme, owners of certain fast chargers will have to pay 5 cents for every kilowatt hour. Minnesota’s transportation bill also created a work group to study electricity as a fuel source and recommend a kilowatt hour tax similar to the gas tax.
Republicans and DFLers each hold 67 seats in the House, which left little room for disagreement during the budget negotiations. “This is kind of the best that we could get with the circumstances of divided government and all that,” Koegel said.