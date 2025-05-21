Gov. Tim Walz has gloated publicly about Tesla’s business troubles in his political spat with Elon Musk, once even saying he got “a little boost” from the company’s falling stock price. No automaker, however, has been more important for Walz’s goal to convince Minnesotans to buy electric vehicles.
Though still modest, the EV market that has emerged in Minnesota since Walz was first elected governor in 2018 is largely thanks to Musk’s company.
“In the past, Tesla has been one of the biggest drivers of the market,” said Jukka Kukkonen, founder of the Minnesota-based EV consulting firm Shift2Electric.
But even as Walz’s fellow Democrats abandon Tesla in droves, EV experts are not afraid that Minnesota will lose climate progress in the political divorce.
The state’s hopes for a cleaner car market don’t rest on Tesla as much as they once did as new EV models appear in showrooms and EV chargers multiply across the state.
Tesla is “not as dominant as they used to be, clearly,” Kukkonen said.
Tesla climbs to the top, then slides
Tesla, which did not respond to requests for comment, has been, by far, the most popular EV manufacturer in Minnesota since 2018. That year was the beginning of the first real jump in EV sales.
There are now about 25,000 Tesla vehicles registered in Minnesota, more than triple its closest competitor, Chevrolet. That’s according to state data kept by Atlas Public Policy.