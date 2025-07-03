Young cardinals are brown but will molt into red feathers

“It definitely was molt migration,” Huck said. “Geese were streaming through on their way to shallow lakes in the north, where they’ll graze for a week or two.” Similar flocks were observed flying overhead over the next week or so. After a rest, Huck says, the geese fly even farther north, as far as the shores of Hudson’s Bay to take advantage of long days for foraging and plenty of food sources. There, they’ll drop all their flight feathers at once, rendering them unable to fly, making them vulnerable to predators, so they need a nearby body of water to escape to. Huck says the geese will remain in Canada until sometime in September, when they’ll migrate back to our area, returning in flocks.