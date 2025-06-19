Q: I was driving by our local lake recently and saw an amazing sight, one adult Canada goose and 15 little goslings. Isn’t it unusual for a goose to have this many babies?
A: Yes, it would be highly unlikely for a pair of geese to have this many youngsters. The group you saw was instead a goose nursery, sometimes called a crèche, and it’s a good strategy for keeping goslings safe while allowing their parents to take some time off. Those 15 goslings probably came from three families, since Canada geese usually have five youngsters. One or a few adults keep watch while others feed themselves or loaf somewhere nearby for an hour or two. Adults often group together for several days or weeks in these “day care” flocks. There may be 10 goslings from two families or as many as 100 from many nests. Adults watch over the youngsters communally, and their many watchful eyes provide greater protection from danger than if one set of parent geese watched only their own young. This kind of brood amalgamation is common, but not universal — some adult Canada geese merge temporarily with a group, some don’t.
Double duty?
Q: Robins decided to nest under our deck, but they have built two nests, and even started building a third. It appears that the female is sitting on both nests alternately, and I can confirm that at least one nest has eggs, but don’t want to disturb her on the other one. This seems pretty unusual to me, have you ever encountered this?
A: I haven’t, but checking into it I learned that it happens from time to time in the robin world. Sometimes a pair will build nest after nest and try to maintain them all. However, after the female lays eggs and begins to incubate them, she’ll spend more time on one nest than the other. There’s no way she can successfully keep two sets of eggs warm simultaneously, so the eggs in one nest won’t get as much attention and will end up not hatching.
Summer suet?
Q: I’m confused about feeding suet during warmer weather. My woodpeckers love it but I have heard mixed opinions, some saying not to put out suet in the summer.
A: Good question, and suet can be a problem in warmer weather. We should never offer raw suet after outdoor temperatures rise above freezing: It melts and the fat can drop onto birds and impair their ability to keep their feathers clean and dry. However, rendered suet cakes don’t melt as easily but still become very soft on hot days, and some bits may get dropped on the ground as birds feed. Parent birds make good use of suet for feeding nestlings, and it saves them time that they’d have to spend hunting down insects for their chicks. But I take down my suet feeders in July and August if we’re having a hot summer.
Too sweet?
Q: We put out grape jelly for orioles, and many kinds of other birds show up for a taste, too. But a neighbor told us that commercially made grape jelly is not good for birds, due to the high sugar content and artificial coloring. Is this true, or is this an area where “all things in moderation” might apply?
A: Good question, and I think you’re right, that grape jelly isn’t harmful if eaten in moderation. Grape jelly is much sweeter (usually through the use of high-fructose corn syrup) than natural fruit, but if orioles and others use it as a supplement to more natural foods, they should be fine. I know of people who buy only jelly made without high-fructose syrup and it would be worth the effort to track this down. Putting out jelly in small containers is best, to reduce the chances of birds falling in and getting their feathers saturated with this sticky stuff.