A: Yes, it would be highly unlikely for a pair of geese to have this many youngsters. The group you saw was instead a goose nursery, sometimes called a crèche, and it’s a good strategy for keeping goslings safe while allowing their parents to take some time off. Those 15 goslings probably came from three families, since Canada geese usually have five youngsters. One or a few adults keep watch while others feed themselves or loaf somewhere nearby for an hour or two. Adults often group together for several days or weeks in these “day care” flocks. There may be 10 goslings from two families or as many as 100 from many nests. Adults watch over the youngsters communally, and their many watchful eyes provide greater protection from danger than if one set of parent geese watched only their own young. This kind of brood amalgamation is common, but not universal — some adult Canada geese merge temporarily with a group, some don’t.