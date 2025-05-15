How to attract more feisty little hummingbirds

Q: I’d like to have more hummingbird action at my feeders this summer. Do you have any tips for attracting more of them?
A: Hummingbirds are ferocious about maintaining a territory, so the challenge becomes how to overcome their propensity to drive off others of their kind. Having blooming plants in several garden beds (to give room for several hummingbirds to dip into flower nectar at once) is a good strategy, making sure that at least some of the blooms are shaped liked red trumpets (such as salvias), the little birds’ favorite shape and color. Since hummingbirds arrive back on migration before gardens are in bloom, it helps to invest in hanging plants with many blooms, to catch their eyes. It’s also a good idea to have garden plants with tiny blooms, since these attract the small insects that make up a major portion of hummingbirds’ diet. Offering sugar water in several feeders hung a distance from each other should help stop one bird from driving off any and all others. And the addition of a small fountain or splash feature to your birdbath will help draw them in. Still, you may not see multiple hummingbirds until fall migration, when the birds bunch up at feeders and in gardens to prepare for their long journeys.
Nest building plans
Q: How do birds know how to build their nests?
A: Good question. For starters, each bird has its species’ building plans hard-wired in its brain: Robins gather mud for a base, then add walls made of grasses, orioles weave a hanging purse-shape made from plant fibers and bluebirds carry grasses, pine needles and plant stalks to build their nests in tree holes or nest boxes. Birds are adaptable, though, and they use the materials they find close to hand, so nests may vary a bit from bird to bird. One nest-builder that doesn’t stray from its species’ schematics is the house wren. These tiny birds haul twig after twig into a cavity to make their distinctive nests.
Some birds find old nests a good source for building materials, such as ravens that may snatch sticks from osprey platforms and cedar waxwings mining old Baltimore oriole nests for fibers for their own nests.
Window attacks
Q: Why is a cardinal pecking at my window, over and over?
A: It’s a springtime constant — birds from robins to cardinals to goldfinches and many in between, seem to attack a home’s windows or a vehicle’s rearview mirror in spring. Why do they do it? Because they caught a glimpse of their own reflection in the glass and, mistaking this for an invader looking to take over its territory, they spend hours each day trying to drive off the intruder. Not only is this futile, but it’s wearing for both the homeowner and the bird. It can also be messy, because the bird may engage in “stress pooping.” The time-honored advice is to stop the reflection, but merely drawing curtains doesn’t do the job. Placing cardboard on the outside of the window will foil the bird, and wrapping a rearview mirror in a plastic bag for the duration will stop the mess on a car or truck. It’s a kindness for the bird, too, since they wear themselves out and sometimes injure themselves in these futile battles. Once spring’s hormones taper off, the attacks will end, as well.
Spying on crows
Q: I noticed a crow flying with long sticks in its beak, but I’ve never seen a crow flying into or out of a nest. Where do they typically place their nests — I’d like to spy on them.