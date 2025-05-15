How to attract more feisty little hummingbirds

A: Hummingbirds are ferocious about maintaining a territory, so the challenge becomes how to overcome their propensity to drive off others of their kind. Having blooming plants in several garden beds (to give room for several hummingbirds to dip into flower nectar at once) is a good strategy, making sure that at least some of the blooms are shaped liked red trumpets (such as salvias), the little birds’ favorite shape and color. Since hummingbirds arrive back on migration before gardens are in bloom, it helps to invest in hanging plants with many blooms, to catch their eyes. It’s also a good idea to have garden plants with tiny blooms, since these attract the small insects that make up a major portion of hummingbirds’ diet. Offering sugar water in several feeders hung a distance from each other should help stop one bird from driving off any and all others. And the addition of a small fountain or splash feature to your birdbath will help draw them in. Still, you may not see multiple hummingbirds until fall migration, when the birds bunch up at feeders and in gardens to prepare for their long journeys.