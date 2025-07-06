An Alabama elementary student and a camp director among those killed in devasting Texas floods

A beloved director of Texas summer camp for girls. An Alabama elementary student away from home. A woman found dead after an intensive search. These are a few of the dozens of victims lost in devastating flooding in Texas.
The flooding in central Texas originated from the fast-moving waters on the Guadalupe River on Friday, killing more than 50 people, including 15 children. Authorities say search and rescue efforts are still underway for dozens missing from a summer camp for girls.
JANE RAGSDALE
Jane Ragsdale, 68, devoted her life to the Heart O’the Hills Camp, a summer camp for girls in Texas Hill Country. She was a camper and counselor there herself in the 1970s before becoming a co-owner. By the 1980s, she was director of the camp in Hunt.
‘’She was the heart of The Heart,’’ the camp said in a statement. ‘’She was our guiding light, our example, and our safe place. She had the rare gift of making every person feel seen, loved, and important.’’
Since the camp was between sessions, no children were staying there when the floodwaters rose. The camp’s facilities, directly in the path of the flood, were extensively damaged and access to the site remained difficult, according to camp officials. The camp has been in existence since the 1950s.
Camp officials said Ragsdale would be remembered for her strength and wisdom.
‘’We are heartbroken. But above all, we are grateful,’’ the camp said. ‘’Grateful to have known her, to have learned from her, and to carry her light forward.’’