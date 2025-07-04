Peaceful, private Orono house on Lake Minnetonka’s Maxwell Bay listed at $6.25M

The couple and their three sons moved into the house in 2005. But now the sons, aged 24 to 30, are out of the house. Shawn Bergerson, a retired investment manager, and Annelie Bergerson, a former travel agent turned stay-at-home mom, are both 60 and want to be closer to two of their sons who live in Minneapolis. So they’ve relocated to Golden Valley and put the Orono home on the market for $6.25 million.