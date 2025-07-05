Israeli airstrikes kill 24 Palestinians in Gaza, including 10 seeking food

DEIR al-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes killed 24 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 10 as they sought food in the embattled enclave, hospital officials told the Associated Press on Saturday.
Two American aid workers with the Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were also injured in southern Gaza after unknown assailants threw grenades at them at a food distribution site, the organization said.
The bloodshed comes as U.S.-led ceasefire efforts aimed at halting a nearly 21-month war appear to be gaining momentum. Hamas gave a ''positive'' response late Friday to the latest U.S. proposal for a 60-day truce but said further talks were needed on implementation.
Hamas has been seeking guarantees that the initial truce would lead to a total end to the war and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. President Donald Trump has been pushing for an agreement and is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week to discuss a deal.
The Israeli airstrikes struck tents in the Muwasi area on the southern end of Gaza's Mediterranean coast, killing seven people, including a Palestinian doctor and his three children, according to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.
Four others were killed in the town of Bani Suheila in southern Gaza, and three people were killed in three different strikes in Khan Younis. The Israeli army did not provide immediate comment on the strikes.