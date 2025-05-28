This Twin Cities suburb may cut back on sidewalk snow removal

Most people aren’t thinking about clearing snow from sidewalks in May.
But it’s a hot topic at Bloomington City Hall this summer, as city officials consider reducing the miles of sidewalks city workers clear after snowstorms. Instead, they would shovel some of that responsibility on to homeowners and businesses.
“It’s really to improve walkability for everybody,” said Dave Hanson, assistant director for Parks and Natural Resources.
The discussion is happening now in the hopes of receiving resident feedback and reaching a solution before the snow flies again, and it highlights a conflict other cities are facing — or will — as suburban sidewalk networks continue to expand across the Twin Cities metro.
More often than not, Twin Cities area residents and businesses are responsible for clearing the sidewalks along their properties. But some cities, including Richfield and Burnsville, take care of some of the sidewalk snow-removal duties. Others have considered adopting a city-plowing approach to overcome residents’ varied dedication to shoveling.
Minneapolis studied what it would cost for the city to clear snow from its nearly 2,000 miles of sidewalk. The estimated bill? More than $116 million in the first three years. The city started a pilot to help some residents clear snow.
Andrew Wrucke, of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies, said the whole debate underscores a challenge cities face whenever they’re expanding infrastructure: “Who maintains it?”
“Some cities don’t clear their their side sidewalks at all. It’s all on the homeowners,” Wrucke said. “Some cities do do their own maintenance, but that’s because they have a very small amount of sidewalks.”