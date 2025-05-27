Within Pete Hegseth’s divided inner circle, a ‘cold war’ endures

An enduring rift among Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s cadre of senior advisers has divided the Pentagon’s front office and fueled internal speculation about his long-term viability in the Cabinet post after several episodes that attracted White House scrutiny, according to numerous people familiar with the matter.
The conflict within Hegseth’s inner circle persists even after he purged several political appointees in April and attempts to portray a sense of unity among his remaining brain trust. His claims, however, are belied by continued behind-the-scenes dysfunction, brought on by unresolved personality conflicts, inexperience, vacancies in key leadership roles and a steady-state paranoia over what political crisis could emerge next, current and former officials said. They described the situation on the condition of anonymity because of its sensitivity and fear of retaliation.
“There’s a cold war that exists in between flash points,” said one person, recounting numerous instances when tempers have flared among key figures on the secretary’s team. “It’s unsettling at times.”
Perhaps the most combustible relationship among Hegseth’s aides is that of Eric Geressy and Ricky Buria, said several people familiar with the matter. Geressy, a retired soldier whom Hegseth has credited with mentoring him when they served together in Iraq, has voiced repeated concerns that Buria — until recently a military assistant to the defense secretary — has sought to marginalize colleagues to boost his own standing within the Trump administration, these people said.
The tension boiled over in March, when Geressy learned he had been excluded from joining some of Hegseth’s meetings during a multiday trip across the Pacific. He blamed Buria for the perceived slight and told colleagues that he had upbraided the Marine Corps colonel during the trip, according to people familiar with their standoff.
The clash occurred just after the Atlantic revealed that its top editor had been accidentally included in a group-chat where several top Trump administration officials, including Hegseth, coordinated a bombing campaign in Yemen on the unclassified app Signal. Geressy confided to colleagues that he was troubled by how administration officials were using the free messaging platform.
Geressy has also voiced disgust about complaints emerging from the White House. He told fellow Pentagon staff that military aides working closely with President Donald Trump’s inner sanctum have come to view Buria as self-important and quick to bigfoot others to get more time with Hegseth and other senior administration officials.
Geressy and Buria did not respond to several requests for comment.