Brown: As old retail models tear at the seams, the DIYers must sew our economy back together

For the unseen owners of Joann’s, this last day had nothing to do with profit and everything to do with avoiding next month’s rent. Like many retailers, Joann’s grew through the collapse of downtowns and the rise of malls, then survived the collapse of malls with a lifeline from a private equity firm. But, in a symbolic twist, the very private equity firm that helped Joann organize its last expansion 11 years ago bought the now troubled asset to liquidate it.