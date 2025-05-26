Brown: As old retail models tear at the seams, the DIYers must sew our economy back together

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
“I feel like I’m stealing,” gushed a woman leaving the store.
She didn’t know us, but she had to tell someone. Her cart overflowed with sparkly ribbon and plastic Christmas foliage. My son and I understood what she meant. My wife sent us out to the car to get more bags because the situation had gotten out of control.
This was the scene on April 26, the day the Joann Fabrics store in Hibbing, Minn., closed forever. By the end of May, the company will shutter all its nearly 800 stores across the country.
This particular store opened in an Iron Range mall around the time I was born. It became our first stop each time my seamstress mom took my sisters and me to town. But the retail universe that put it here has since been sucked into a black hole. This feeding frenzy of sequins and costume jewelry was a bittersweet funeral for something that wasn’t coming back.
Of course, you can still buy fabric and craft supplies from other places. In some towns, locally owned stores offer an alternative to the sleek predictability of corporate chains. Other brands like Hobby Lobby and Michaels stand to gain where they’ve already staked a claim. Meantime, online retailers are always ready to gobble up more of the market share.
But for a lot of people around Minnesota, losing Joann’s means less availability of DIY sewing and crafting supplies. Many can’t imagine ordering something online that you normally see and touch before buying. My mother has taken to scavenging fabric from cheap clothing and blankets.