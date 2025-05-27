Woman admits targeting crowd in downtown Minneapolis with SUV, killing teen and injuring others

A 23-year-old woman admitted in court Tuesday that she targeted several people in downtown Minneapolis with her SUV, killing one person and injuring others.
Latalia Anjolie Margalli, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to one count of second-degree unintentional murder and five counts of second-degree assault in connection with her intentional act on in the early minutes of Sept. 14, 2024, that killed 16-year-old De’Miaya Broome, of Fridley.
“De’Miaya dreamt of becoming a nurse. Not only did her family lose a loved one, our community lost a person who aspired to help others,” read a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon by County Attorney Mary Moriarty. “Ms. Margalli made a terrible decision that changed many lives that day. This guilty plea provides a pathway to a lengthy sentence that holds Ms. Margalli accountable and protects our community.”
Moriarty said her office will seek a term of 23¾ years when Margalli is sentenced on June 24. If the prosecution prevails, that means she will serve roughly 14½ years in prison, with credit for time in jail since her arrest, and the balance on supervised release.
Margalli was driving at the time with a license that had been suspended because of an unpaid traffic ticket in Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said.
Her criminal history in Minnesota dates to a juvenile case in 2020 when she admitted to fifth-degree assault against a sister. In January 2021, Margalli was charged and convicted for first-degree assault, also against a sister.
Margalli also has a history of convictions for traffic offenses in Minnesota, including several counts of driving on a revoked, suspended or nonvalid license, as well as other driving violations in Iowa and Wisconsin.
According to the charges, based on witness accounts and video: