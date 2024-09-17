Murder and other charges were filed Tuesday against a woman who is accused of purposefully driving a full-size SUV through a crowd brawling on a downtown Minneapolis street corner late at night over the weekend.
Murder, other charges leveled against woman accused of driving SUV into downtown Minneapolis crowd
Latalia Margalli, her license suspended, fled but was soon caught elsewhere in the city.
Latalia Anjolie Margalli, 22, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crash that killed a 16-year-old girl and injured several other people shortly after 12:20 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and N. 5th Street.
Margalli, who was arrested nearly 3 miles away in north Minneapolis soon after the crash, remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for her.
Authorities identified the person who died as De’Miaya Broome. The others who were hurt were a 29-year-old woman, who suffered critical injuries, and two 14-year-old girls and two men, ages 24 and 28. Police said they sustained minor injuries.
This is the third murder charge that Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office has brought this month against drivers accused of killing people with a vehicle.
On Monday, she amended charges against Derrick Thompson to include five counts of third-degree murder in a crash that killed five young Somali women last year.
Last week, she brought two counts of third-degree murder against Steven Frane Bailey in the crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park that killed two people and injured several others.
The reason that Thompson and Bailey were charged with third-degree murder and Margalli was charged with second-degree is because Margalli alleged intent to kill Broome. Third-degree charges allege Thompson and Bailey perpetrated an “eminently dangerous act” and did so with a “depraved mind.”
According to the charges against Margalli in the downtown Minneapolis incident, based on witness accounts and video:
Margalli and her friends were arguing with Broome and her friends on the street corner. The confrontation soon turned physical, and Margalli soon got in the SUV and started driving in reverse “in such a hurry that she knocked her passenger to the ground with the passenger door ... open,” the criminal complaint read.
Seconds later, Margalli put the SUV in drive and sped the wrong way on 5th Street toward Broome as the teenager was on the pavement fighting with someone in Margalli’s group.
Margalli drove into the crowd without braking. She struck Broome and numerous other people.
An ally who arrived with Margalli at the intersection said Margalli encountered a male she knew and started arguing with him for a reason not specified in the charges. Then a group of females told Margalli to leave the male alone. From there, fighting erupted.
Margalli went to her SUV after someone among the females released pepper spray. The females also taunted Margalli and others for leaving the fight. One of Margalli’s friends then exited the SUV and resumed fighting. Almost immediately, Margalli plowed into the crowd and kept going until her imminent capture less than 3 miles away in north Minneapolis.
One of the victims told police that Margalli said “I’m going to shoot you” before getting behind the wheel.
On Monday, the state Department of Public Safety said Magalli was driving at the time of the incident with a license that has been suspended since Sept. 29 in connection with an unpaid traffic ticket in Iowa.
Her criminal history in Minnesota dates to a juvenile case in 2020 when she admitted to fifth-degree assault against a sister. In January 2021, Margalli was charged with and convicted of first-degree assault, also against a sister. Margalli punched her in the head and stomped on her until she lost consciousness.
She also has a history of convictions for traffic offenses in Minnesota, including several counts of driving on a revoked, suspended or nonvalid license, as well as driving violations in Iowa and Wisconsin.
