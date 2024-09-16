Derrick Thompson charged with five counts of third-degree murder in car crash that killed five young Somali women

Moriarty had asked the court to allow the state to produce evidence from a different crime Thompson committed in California in 2018. In that case, Thompson was also fleeing police in a rental car. It contained 18 pounds of marijuana and $20,000 cash. Thompson crashed and pinned a woman against a retaining wall, which resulted in her being placed in a coma. He then fled the state. He pleaded guilty to that crime in 2022 and was released in 2023.