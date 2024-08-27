Plea deal on the table for Derrick Thompson in crash that killed five young Somali women

According to court documents, on June 16, 2023, a Minnesota State Trooper observed Thompson weaving through traffic in a Cadillac Escalade heading northbound at 95 miles-per-hour on Interstate 35W near 46th Street around 10 p.m. The trooper never turned on his lights, but pursued the Escalade and saw it abruptly cut across four lanes of traffic to take the exit for Lake Street. As it traveled down the exit ramp, the Escalade blew a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic, hitting it with such force that it was pushed out of the intersection and pinned against a wall for the 35-W bridge. The trooper immediately approached the Civic and saw that all five victims were deceased.