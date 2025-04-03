When she moved to Minneapolis from Mississippi in the 1980s, Valerie Stevenson experienced culture shock on multiple levels.
But she quickly latched onto the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in north Minneapolis.
“I moved to North Minneapolis in 1981,” said Stevenson, the interim executive director of the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center. “I’m from a small town, never really been to the city, so that was different for me. I’m 14 years old, so when I moved, we moved over north. I befriended someone on my block who introduced me to Phyllis Wheatley. She brought me down to Phyllis Wheatley, and that’s where it started.”
At the center, she was a young advocate for marginalized families in the Black community, including her own, before she worked full-time at the center and later, after a brief retirement, agreed to become the interim executive director.
On April 11, Stevenson and others who support the center will celebrate 100 years of service in the Twin Cities, where it continues to fight for equity and opportunity, in its centennial celebration at Quincy Hall. The longevity of the organization is a testament to its investment in the community. But the gala is also an opportunity for those within a community it has served for 100 years – and beyond – to help the center continue to provide services to some of the most vulnerable folks in the Twin Cities.
“Because of the mentoring, because of this center, the people I met there, because of just the relationships I built, the friends I made going to the camp, going to the community center, just so many things I learned … it put me on the path to be the person that I am today, the woman I am today,” Stevenson said. “That’s my nurturing spirit, my mentoring spirit, my wanting to be able to give back and help people. That’s why I am the way I am right now because of that experience I had going there as a kid, as a teenager.”
The Phyllis Wheatley Community Center is not only a living embodiment of the value of kindness, charity and love, it’s also an historic representation of a city with a past that is not always discussed.
I am always stunned when I meet people my age who do not know that the Twin Cities possess a history of segregation. They are folks who’ve been convinced that some of the policies of the Jim Crow South never made their way to Minneapolis. But the Phyllis Wheatley Center was created in 1924 by a group of women with the Minneapolis WCA Foundation who wanted to give Black women a safe place to stay when they were barred from living at the University of Minnesota’s dorms while they studied.