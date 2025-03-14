Medcalf: What my father’s cancer diagnosis taught me about time

He later told us the news was positive because they had caught the cancer early. But I do not remember all of the words he said. I only heard “cancer.” That seemed impossible to me. The man who wrestled with my brothers and me and played Atari 2600 with us in the basement of our Milwaukee home in the 1980s couldn’t have cancer. The dad who once surprised me with World Championship Wrestling tickets for a show that featured Sting, my favorite wrestler, could not have cancer. The guy who used vacation days sometimes to attend every track meet and football game I ever had in high school could not have cancer. Right?