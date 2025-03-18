Medcalf: Let’s talk about a holistic approach to violence interruption in the Twin Cities

He was only 15 years old.
One of my favorite cousins, the one we all wanted to be like. On a basketball court, he had a mean crossover dribble and an uncanny quickness with a ball in his hands. He could sing like he belonged in Jodeci or Boyz II Men. He was also handsome. And even at 15, he had an energy that attracted people to him whenever he walked into a room.
On a Sunday morning in 1995, however, he was playing basketball in Milwaukee when a group of guys from a rival gang showed up and began to shoot. He ran home, hoping he’d saved himself. And then, he looked out a window. They were waiting for him.
I think about that moment sometimes.
I also wonder if that entire incident could have been prevented. But that contention had reached its pinnacle and he lost his life as a result.
Over the last few weeks, the dialogue about the prevention of violence has centered on Rev. Jerry McAfee’sback-and-forth with the City Council and now, a since-dissolved request for $650,000 after a 21 Days of Peace member was charged in a shooting. That’s good for headlines, talk shows and social media fodder. But does it really reach the most vulnerable people in this conversation?
The dialogue about the millions available to the prevention of violence is much sexier than the conversation about addressing its root causes. If a family is grappling with economic instability and if kids live in communities without the necessary resources they need and deserve, there will be challenges. But that’s stickier and easier to ignore because the seeds haven’t grown yet, in some cases. That’s also the best opportunity to intervene and to consider a more holistic approach to these issues.
Justin Terrell remembers when the dialogue emphasized community connections above all.