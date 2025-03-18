Medcalf: Let’s talk about a holistic approach to violence interruption in the Twin Cities

“I know young people that say stuff [to one another] online,” he said. “Are we able to intervene early on? These kids need to know that some caring, consistent adult is paying attention. In the community, we have to affirm that and then there is a structural piece where we have to intervene much earlier without a punishment lens and make sure that we are disrupting the momentum that builds towards a homicide. It’s not like any of the [causes of these homicides] are a mystery.”