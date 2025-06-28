Asking the right questions can reframe how you respond to challenges

What needs to be true for me to continue?

Instead of asking, “Should I keep trying to make it work?” we can ask, “What needs to be true for me to continue?”

This can apply to how you do your job or whether a housing move makes sense. This approach creates possibilities rather than regrets.

Where can I be helpful to others right now?

Instead of asking, “Do I have to start over?” we can ask, “Where can I be helpful to others right now?”

If you are at a stage of life where advancement is not your priority, then consider what you can do to enrich others around you.

In my job, I get to have daily conversations with clients about what is important to them and whether their actions align with those priorities. It is incredibly fulfilling.