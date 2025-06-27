Review: Sizzling and jaw-dropping ‘Cabaret’ is one of the Guthrie’s best productions in years

Alluring. Sizzling. Shocking.
“Cabaret” draws in a viewer with artistry, then pummels that bedazzled gaper with devastating hooks.
The Kander and Ebb musical opened Thursday at the Guthrie Theater, unleashing power-packed poetry behind a splashily seductive “Willkommen.”
If director Joseph Haj’s production leaves a viewer feeling breathless and a little glum, old chums, it’s because the show is like a lightning rod that expertly concentrates the electric charges roiling today’s atmosphere.
For though “Cabaret” is set in the waning years of Weimar Germany, Haj’s vision manifests current tensions in a potent package that makes this arguably the most immediate staging of the 1966 Broadway classic in generations.
And there’s not a MAGA hat nor an unfurled protest flag to be seen anywhere.
Haj coaxes notable performances from the show’s headliners. Mary Kate Moore is sublime as Sally Bowles, showing the Englishwoman’s descent from the playful, high-gloss glamour of “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Mein Herr” to the matte-textured hope of “Maybe This Time” and the clawing desperation of “Cabaret.”
The Toast of Mayfair doesn’t want to acknowledge what’s happening around her even as the Nazis smash glass bubbles. That’s because while the system may be incipiently evil, it benefits her, so one can understand why she rides it like an addict jonesing for another hit.