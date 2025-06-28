Live: Melissa and Mark Hortman private funeral service to be held in Minneapolis

Funeral services for former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark will be held Saturday morning at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, after the couple was killed in what officials have described as a politically motivated assassination.
Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to attend the funeral.
Hortman, a Democrat from Brooklyn Park, led the House Democrats for eight years — first as minority leader and then as speaker — and was known among her colleagues as tough and kind, funny and unafraid.
The private funeral will be streamed on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s YouTube page. The service comes one day after thousands of mourners paid their respects to the couple as they laid in state in the Rotunda of the Minnesota Capitol. Hortman was the first woman in Minnesota history to lie in state, joined by her husband and their golden retriever, Gilbert, who was injured in the shooting and later euthanized. He was protected throughout the day by a canine honor guard.
Follow live updates below:
9:44 a.m. - Hundreds of mourners are filing into the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis for the funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman. The line to get in snakes around the block and includes countless legislators, past and present, DFL and GOP.Dozens of Hortman’s House colleagues have come to pay their respects, including Speaker Lisa Demuth, as have many senators, including Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion.
Outside the Basilica, two Minneapolis Fire Department trucks sit with ladders raised to hold a massive American flag. Traffic is diverted around a secure perimeter in anticipation of former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ attendance. Roughly 1,400 mourners are expected to attend the services.
— Ryan Faircloth and Allison Kite