Live: Melissa and Mark Hortman private funeral service to be held in Minneapolis

June 28, 2025
Conservation officers carry the casket of Melissa Hortman into the Basilica of St. Mary before funeral services for Mark and Melissa Hortman in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The service comes a day after thousands paid their respects to the couple as they laid in state at the Minnesota Capitol.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Funeral services for former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark will be held Saturday morning at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, after the couple was killed in what officials have described as a politically motivated assassination.

Former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to attend the funeral.

Hortman, a Democrat from Brooklyn Park, led the House Democrats for eight years — first as minority leader and then as speaker — and was known among her colleagues as tough and kind, funny and unafraid.

The private funeral will be streamed on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s YouTube page. The service comes one day after thousands of mourners paid their respects to the couple as they laid in state in the Rotunda of the Minnesota Capitol. Hortman was the first woman in Minnesota history to lie in state, joined by her husband and their golden retriever, Gilbert, who was injured in the shooting and later euthanized. He was protected throughout the day by a canine honor guard.

Follow live updates below:

9:44 a.m. - Hundreds of mourners are filing into the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis for the funeral of Melissa and Mark Hortman. The line to get in snakes around the block and includes countless legislators, past and present, DFL and GOP.Dozens of Hortman’s House colleagues have come to pay their respects, including Speaker Lisa Demuth, as have many senators, including Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion.

Outside the Basilica, two Minneapolis Fire Department trucks sit with ladders raised to hold a massive American flag. Traffic is diverted around a secure perimeter in anticipation of former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ attendance. Roughly 1,400 mourners are expected to attend the services.

— Ryan Faircloth and Allison Kite

9:30 a.m. - Melissa Hortman, whose parents ran an auto parts store, often said she grew up “on a junkyard in Anoka County.”

It’s clear, say her friends, peers and political opponents, that the achievements of her 20-year political career are deserving of reverence.

Former GOP Rep. Pat Garofalo of Farmington said Hortman was “indisputably the most consequential and impactful speaker of the House in Minnesota history.”

Joe Biden visits Minnesota Capitol to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman

In 2023, Hortman presided over a legislative session that produced long-sought Democrat wins including paid family leave, gun control, abortion rights, clean energy goals, more spending on education and free school lunches. More recently, the Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel wrote in a recent piece about Hortman’s political legacy, she gave up her speaker’s gavel this year to resolve a bitter political fight in an equally divided House. The difficult legislative session that followed ended with Hortman taking a gut-wrenching vote to end health care coverage for adult undocumented immigrants in order to preserve a budget compromise.

“I did what leaders do,” Hortman said after the dust settled, and just days before she was killed in her own home. “I stepped up, and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota.”

— Nathaniel Minor

9 a.m. - The 35W bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis will be lit up in green again on Saturday evening to honor Melissa Hortman.

— David Taintor

