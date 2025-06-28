Melissa and Mark Hortman remembered as ‘extraordinary public servants’

The four of us were pretty casual about making plans. One of us would text to propose dinner that evening or that weekend, and we would see each other. Usually, the only nos we got were when Melissa had a political event, but Mark would join us if he wasn’t going, or when Mark or Melissa’s extended families were in town for a visit. We’ve heard it already, billiards nights and poker nights were off limits for Mark. And, also mentioned, Mark and Melissa belonged to the gourmet supper club comprising Melissa’s law school friends and their spouses. Those evenings held a sacrosanct position on Mark and Melissa’s calendars.
The heart of Mark and Melissa’s house was their kitchen. In the last two years, they remodeled their kitchen, and they loved it. Prior to the remodel, Melissa asked me to come over to help her pick paint colors for the kitchen. And when I arrived, I was met with no fewer than 15 paint samples, all of which were beige. Melissa spent hours deciding what color of beige to paint her kitchen. Mark and Melissa had remodeled the mud room adjoining the kitchen the year before, and the discussion really devolved when Melissa asked me if the beige in the mudroom was going to clash with the beige in the kitchen. And Mark watched all of this with great amusement as I tried to convince Melissa to paint her kitchen any color other than beige. Mark told me that she would never go for it, and he was right. Mark and Melissa were colorful people in many ways, but their kitchen is to this day, beige.
Melissa’s career took off through the 2000s and I always saw her as a balloon — bouncing around, but still tethered to the earth by Mark. During President Biden’s administration, she was invited twice to the White House, and off she would go, or she would bounce over to a Uniform Law Commission meeting or to the governor’s mansion. And then Melissa would come back to us and we would get together for takeout Indian food.
Early after their deaths, I heard Governor Walz say that Melissa had brought the book “Getting to Yes” to a high level negotiation. Mark Hortman did not need to read that book. Mark was game for anything. He loved accompanying Melissa on her political trips. They were last at the White House in December 2024 for a holiday reception for state legislators. Mark honed in on the important stuff and told us that the Christmas cookies at the White House were excellent. He went to the 2024 Democratic National Convention with Melissa. Paul and I asked for real time updates, and Mark texted us photographs and texts throughout the evening, and they would bring souvenirs home to me and Paul. Hershey’s kisses from the White House or campaign signs from the National Convention.
But Mark was also happy to stay at home. He was engaged in his own career and hobbies. As we’ve referenced, his newest interest was baking sourdough bread, which tasted a lot better than his homemade beer. He was always proud of Melissa, and vice versa, and they were never jealous of each other. Even in this day and age, a lot of men would be intimidated by, and I suspect were intimidated, by Melissa’s formidable political talents and achievements, but not Mark. He’d wait for us, wait for Melissa, our balloon, to come back home, and then we would have drinks on the deck.
I feel like the universe had our backs a little bit during our last dinner together. It was June 6, and the governor had just called for a one-day special session of the legislature to pass Minnesota’s budget bills. Melissa wanted Italian food, and we ended up at a little restaurant in Robbinsdale, recommended to her by a staff member. It was unusually chilly for a June day, but we toughed it out and we sat outside. Throughout dinner, Melissa would get up to take a call from the governor’s chief of staff or from legislators. Now, if I were sitting at dinner with friends and the governor called me, I’d be like, “The governor’s on the phone!” But not Melissa.