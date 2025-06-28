Melissa and Mark Hortman remembered as ‘extraordinary public servants’

The heart of Mark and Melissa’s house was their kitchen. In the last two years, they remodeled their kitchen, and they loved it. Prior to the remodel, Melissa asked me to come over to help her pick paint colors for the kitchen. And when I arrived, I was met with no fewer than 15 paint samples, all of which were beige. Melissa spent hours deciding what color of beige to paint her kitchen. Mark and Melissa had remodeled the mud room adjoining the kitchen the year before, and the discussion really devolved when Melissa asked me if the beige in the mudroom was going to clash with the beige in the kitchen. And Mark watched all of this with great amusement as I tried to convince Melissa to paint her kitchen any color other than beige. Mark told me that she would never go for it, and he was right. Mark and Melissa were colorful people in many ways, but their kitchen is to this day, beige.