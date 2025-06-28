The Latest

Livestream: Watch the Hortman funeral

June 28, 2025

The Hortmans were shot and killed in their home earlier this month in an assassination that shocked the nation.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Melissa Hortman was the longtime leader of the Minnesota House DFL Caucus. She served as House speaker from 2019-2025 and was known as an unflashy, no-nonsense leader who took care of her team and wanted to get things done.

Mark Hortman worked as a program manager at a tech firm in St. Louis Park. He enjoyed mountain biking, competitive pool, home beer brewing and woodworking. And he took joy in being Melissa Hortman’s husband.

Their golden retriever, Gilbert, was injured in the shooting and later euthanized. He was also honored at the state Capitol as the first dog to lie in state in Minnesota history.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from The Latest

See More

The Latest

Livestream: Watch the Hortman funeral

card image

The Hortmans were shot and killed in their home earlier this month in an assassination that shocked the nation.

Olympics

Analysis: Even without A-listers, the U.S. men’s national team has important business in Minn.

Jon Marthaler
card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities suburbs facing pressure to build apartments focus on senior housing

card image