Gilbert, the Hortmans’ golden retriever, was ‘too happy-go-lucky’ to be a service dog

Gilbert was humanely euthanized after he was gravely injured in the shooting that killed Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 11:08PM
Photos at a memorial at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul for Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman also show their dog Gilbert. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gilbert, the four-year-old golden retriever whom Rep. Melissa Hortman trained to be a service dog, was too friendly for a working dog life. So, he became the Hortman family pet, much to Melissa Hortman’s delight.

“A lot of dogs just want to be around people — all people” — a wonderful trait that Gilbert shared, but a less desirable attribute in service dogs, who need to be focused on one person, said Alyssa Golob, the executive director of local nonprofit Helping Paws, which trains and places service animals with the help of volunteers like the Hortmans.

Gilbert was humanely euthanized by the Hortmans’ adult children after he was gravely injured in the Saturday morning shooting that killed his owners, according to Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park.

During a safety meeting after the shooting, the house sergeant-at-arms told members that Gilbert had to be put down. Gilbert used to make appearances in legislative Zoom meetings, barking or jumping up on Hortman, Koegel said.

“When I heard that Gilbert had passed too, I just knew it was because Melissa needed him. She needed him with her,” Koegel said.

‘Classic Melissa’

The Hortmans became involved with Helping Paws, which helps find service animals for people with disabilities, veterans and first responders, as part of their daughter Sophie’s service project during her senior year in high school, Golob said.

Mark took over training their first recruit Minnie when Sophie went off to college, Golob said.

Gilbert, their second trainee, came in 2021, a time when Melissa Hortman was concerned for her safety following the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, colleagues said. It had also been a difficult time for Hortman amid the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, called the decision “classic Melissa,”

“When she wanted a dog, because she was having a hard time, she didn’t just get a dog – she got a dog that she had to give away because it was a service animal," Stephenson said.

Hortman was dedicated to Gilbert’s lessons. She moved caucus meetings to attend Gilbert’s weekly trainings, said Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis.

Gilbert excelled particularly in one skill — friendliness — that limited his career prospects.

“This was that one day when Gilbert was really well-behaved in class,” Hortman joked on a Facebook post of her and the dog in 2022.

When Gilbert left the Hortman home for a last-ditch out-of-home training effort, Hortman missed him deeply. Stephenson said her friends at the Legislature came up with schemes to get him back to Hortman.

They had an amendment drafted to the tax bill requiring the revenue commissioner to seize Gilbert and return him to the speaker of the House.

Another idea: When the sergeant-at-arms called in absentee legislators at the beginning of a floor session, they wanted to provide further instruction to bring in the pup.

Ultimately, it did not take a jesting act of the Legislature to keep Gilbert in the Hortman home.

Dogs fail to graduate as service dogs for many reasons, including allergies, lack of focus or not being interested in work. In Gilbert’s case, “he was just too happy-go-lucky,” Golob said.

“When he dropped out, I think that was probably her happiest moment of the whole training,” Long said.

He noted Hortman once quipped to him that, “She loved Mark Hortman, but the true love of her life was Gilbert.”

Melissa Hortman with her dog Gilbert. (Provided by Helping Paws, Inc.)

‘She’s a life-changer’

Golob said it takes special people to volunteer in training service dogs — a 2.5-year process — that then go on to live with someone else.

“Everyone gets through with their own mantra,” she said. “Some will say, ‘I want the dog, but they need the dog.’”

The Hortmans previously trained Minnie, a now 11.5-year-old black lab.

Aric Elsner, who got Minnie, said the black lab came to him at the hardest time in his life. In the last couple years of a nearly 26-year military career, he was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and a muscle skeleton condition.

“After a few months of having the dog, though, I started to reconnect, getting out into the community, going to my kids’ stuff,” he said.

He has since gone back to school and started a new career.

“She’s a life-changer for me and my family, and I’m just so thankful for Sophie and Mark and for Melissa,” he said.

Helping Paws announced on Facebook it will establish a fund honoring the Hortman family and Gilbert. The fund will support placing service dogs with veterans and first responders who have PTSD.

Jessie Van Berkel of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

