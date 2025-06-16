Gilbert, the Hortmans’ golden retriever, was ‘too happy-go-lucky’ to be a service dog

Gilbert, the four-year-old golden retriever whom Rep. Melissa Hortman trained to be a service dog, was too friendly for a working dog life. So, he became the Hortman family pet, much to Melissa Hortman’s delight.
“A lot of dogs just want to be around people — all people” — a wonderful trait that Gilbert shared, but a less desirable attribute in service dogs, who need to be focused on one person, said Alyssa Golob, the executive director of local nonprofit Helping Paws, which trains and places service animals with the help of volunteers like the Hortmans.
Gilbert was humanely euthanized by the Hortmans’ adult children after he was gravely injured in the Saturday morning shooting that killed his owners, according to Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park.
During a safety meeting after the shooting, the house sergeant-at-arms told members that Gilbert had to be put down. Gilbert used to make appearances in legislative Zoom meetings, barking or jumping up on Hortman, Koegel said.
“When I heard that Gilbert had passed too, I just knew it was because Melissa needed him. She needed him with her,” Koegel said.
‘Classic Melissa’
The Hortmans became involved with Helping Paws, which helps find service animals for people with disabilities, veterans and first responders, as part of their daughter Sophie’s service project during her senior year in high school, Golob said.
Mark took over training their first recruit Minnie when Sophie went off to college, Golob said.
Gilbert, their second trainee, came in 2021, a time when Melissa Hortman was concerned for her safety following the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, colleagues said. It had also been a difficult time for Hortman amid the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.