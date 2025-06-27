News & Politics

Melissa and Mark Hortman’s beloved golden retriever, Gilbert, honored at the Capitol alongside his owners

Between 20 and 25 service dogs and trainees took turns standing guard at the edges of the Rotunda.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 11:03PM
The urn carrying the remains of the Hortmans’ dog, Gilbert, sits nexts to the caskets of Melissa and Mark Hortman in the Minnesota State Capitol Rotunda on Friday in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As Minnesota House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman lay in state Friday in the state Capitol, her husband, Mark, and their beloved service dog school dropout, Gilbert, rested at her side.

The Hortmans were murdered earlier this month in what officials have described as a politically motivated assassination. Gilbert was injured in the attack and had to be euthanized.

The family’s love for their four-year-old golden retriever was woven into their tribute at the Capitol on Friday. Between the Hortmans’ caskets in the Capitol Rotunda sat a brass-colored urn emblazoned with paw prints containing Gilbert’s ashes with his own bouquet of flowers and a portrait of him.

Mourners brought dogs of their own to pay their respects, and a cadre of service dogs and trainees took turns standing, sitting and eating treats at entrances to the Capitol rotunda in a canine honor guard.

About every half hour, a new member of the squad of at least 20 dogs — primarily golden retrievers — would relieve one of their fellow soldiers in protecting Gilbert and the Hortmans.

Gilbert was not originally supposed to be the Hortmans’ pet. The late House leader was training him for Helping Paws, an organization that trains and places service dogs, but Gilbert was too friendly to become a successful working dog.

As meaningful as the bond is between human and pet, said Alyssa Golob, executive director of Helping Paws, “that bond is quadrupled” after the rigor of the 2.5-year service dog training program.

After Gilbert’s unsuccessful bid at becoming a working dog, he became an inseparable part of the family, reflected in a statement the Hortmans’ children shared in the days after the murders, encouraging people to pet a dog in their parents’ honor.

“A golden retriever is ideal,” they said, “but any will do.”

Herbie, a service dog who was trained for over two years with Gilbert, the Hortman’s dog, sits as a member of a dog honor guard near Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman, Mark Hortman and their dog, Gilbert, as they lie in state at the Minnesota State Capitol. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Hortmans’ love for Gilbert has been a central theme of their loved ones’ memories of them. Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, a close friend of Hortman’s, said she talked constantly about her family, including Gilbert.

Some of the dogs at the Capitol Friday met former President Joe Biden, who paid his respects to the couple.

Related Coverage

News & Politics

Joe Biden visits Minnesota Capitol to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman

Nation

A slain Minnesota lawmaker's beloved dog, Gilbert, stays with her as she and her spouse lie in state

Golob said Helping Paws assembles dog honor guards for funerals of anyone in their community and offered the same to the Hortman family. She said the display was about “being able to comfort the family...and those who have come through” to pay their respects.

Angela Folie, of St. Louis Park, brought her service dog Pepper to take a turn standing guard. Folie said Pepper is her third dog provided by Helping Paws. She met Melissa Hortman through the organization.

“The Hortmans have given so much not only to Helping Paws but also just the state of Minnesota,” Folie said, “and so to be here, to be part of this is just very inspiring and it’s comforting.”

Several dogs filed through with their owners to pay respect to the Hortmans throughout the day, including fellow almost-service dog Kiko. Like Gilbert, Kiko was too friendly to finish service dog training, making her a perfect companion for mourners at the Capitol.

Her owner, Anne Todd, of St. Paul, said the similarities between Gilbert and Kiko compelled her to attend on Friday. She didn’t know the Hortmans.

“But I feel like eventually we would’ve crossed paths, and I feel like she could’ve been a best friend,” Todd said. “We would’ve walked dogs together.”

Brian Baker of Apple Valley pets Kiko while in line at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul to pay tribute to Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman, Mark Hortman and their dog, Gilbert. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Day of mourning: Biden pays respects, thousands pass through Capitol in honor of Hortmans

card image

Melissa Hortman was the first woman to lie in state in Minnesota.

News & Politics

Joe Biden visits Minnesota Capitol to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman

card image

News & Politics

Brooks: Minnesota’s greatest honor for a family’s great loss

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image