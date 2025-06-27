News & Politics

Joe Biden visits Minnesota Capitol to honor Melissa and Mark Hortman

Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a private funeral for the couple on Saturday.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 9:42PM
Former US President Joe Biden pays his respects in the Minnesota Capitol Rotunda for Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark and their Golden Retriever Gilbert as they laid in state Friday at the Minnesota State Capitol. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Former President Joe Biden joined the thousands of Minnesotans on Friday who paid their respects to DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were shot and killed in their Brooklyn Park home earlier this month.

Biden arrived at the State Capitol shortly after 4 p.m. and proceeded, alone, to a cleared Rotunda and paused for about a minute in front of the caskets. Biden, a Catholic, made the sign of the cross and kneeled for a few moments, then left the center of the Rotunda to speak with people standing nearby.

The public streamed into the building Friday for a public lying in state to honor the couple. Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris are also attending a private funeral for the Hortmans on Saturday, which will be streamed on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s YouTube page.

Biden reached out to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shortly after he heard the news of Hortman’s killing in mid June. Hortman had met the former president on at least one occasion, sharing photos of her with Biden on her social media last summer after he dropped out of the presidential race.

A steady line formed outside the Capitol on Friday and stretched around the block as friends, family, neighbors, lawmakers and others paid their respects to the couple.

They were gunned down in their home on June 14 in what Walz called a politically motivated attack that also left state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, seriously injured.

Before leaving the building, Biden pet two service dogs, who stood guard over the couple and the ashes of Gilbert, the couple’s golden retriever who was also injured in the attack and later euthanized.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

