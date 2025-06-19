Walz says Minnesota should reconsider allowing guns at State Capitol after shooting

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that the Legislature should consider prohibiting people from carrying firearms at the State Capitol after two lawmakers were shot in their homes this past weekend.
In brief remarks to reporters at a Juneteenth event, Walz said lawmaker safety will be top of mind after the killing of House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and attempted slaying of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. He expects more conversations about Capitol security going forward.
“I think it’s inappropriate that we carry firearms in the Capitol, and I think we have to reassess that,” the governor said.
Under current law, Minnesotans with a permit to carry can bring a gun inside the Capitol complex.
Late Thursday afternoon, just a couple hours after Walz’s remarks, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus issued a statement about a threat of violence at the Capitol.
“Yesterday afternoon, Rep. Jim Nash notified the House Sergeant at Arms, State Patrol, and Carver County Sheriff’s Office of a personal text message received by a constituent that was threatening in nature. The threat was not aimed at any particular lawmaker but the message did include a threat of violence at the Capitol,” the House GOP statement said.
“The individual was questioned, arrested, and held pending an appearance in court. The Sergeant’s Office is not aware of any further threat to staff or members of the Legislature.”
More than 1,000 people, including Walz, gathered outside the State Capitol on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil for the Hortmans.