News & Politics

Walz says Minnesota should reconsider allowing guns at State Capitol after shooting

The Minnesota governor also told reporters he hopes to have Melissa and Mark Hortman lie in state at the Capitol. And he said Yvette Hoffman could be released from the hospital as early as Thursday.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 10:25PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and wife Gwen stand with the crowd during a candlelight vigil for Melissa and Mark Hortman at the State Capitol on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (Aaron Lavinsky)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that the Legislature should consider prohibiting people from carrying firearms at the State Capitol after two lawmakers were shot in their homes this past weekend.

In brief remarks to reporters at a Juneteenth event, Walz said lawmaker safety will be top of mind after the killing of House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and attempted slaying of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. He expects more conversations about Capitol security going forward.

“I think it’s inappropriate that we carry firearms in the Capitol, and I think we have to reassess that,” the governor said.

Under current law, Minnesotans with a permit to carry can bring a gun inside the Capitol complex.

Late Thursday afternoon, just a couple hours after Walz’s remarks, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota House Republican Caucus issued a statement about a threat of violence at the Capitol.

“Yesterday afternoon, Rep. Jim Nash notified the House Sergeant at Arms, State Patrol, and Carver County Sheriff’s Office of a personal text message received by a constituent that was threatening in nature. The threat was not aimed at any particular lawmaker but the message did include a threat of violence at the Capitol,” the House GOP statement said.

“The individual was questioned, arrested, and held pending an appearance in court. The Sergeant’s Office is not aware of any further threat to staff or members of the Legislature.”

More than 1,000 people, including Walz, gathered outside the State Capitol on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil for the Hortmans.

Walz described the attacks on the two lawmakers as a “dagger to our democracy” and an “unthinkable act.” He said he doesn’t know what it’s like to work in state government without Hortman.

“She was the rock,” Walz said, adding that “there’s a deep sadness.”

The DFL governor said planning for a memorial service is still underway, and that he hopes to have the Hortmans lie in state at the Capitol.

Related Coverage

Politics

From 'be meaner' to be civil: How Hortman shooting shifted Walz's political message

News & Politics

How did shooter find local lawmakers’ homes? It’s easier than most people think.

News & Politics

Submit your questions about the political shootings in Minnesota to be answered by our reporters

“Minnesotans need to mourn together,” he said.

Walz also provided a promising update on the status of the Hoffmans.

“I just got news today. I believe that Yvette Hoffman may be released from the hospital today, which is just a bright spot amongst the darkness,” he said. “And John still continues to recover.”

about the writer

about the writer

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Walz says Minnesota should reconsider allowing guns at State Capitol after shooting

card image

The Minnesota governor also told reporters he hopes to have Melissa and Mark Hortman lie in state at the Capitol. And he said Yvette Hoffman could be released from the hospital as early as Thursday.

News & Politics

U students worry tuition spike will increase loan burden

card image

News & Politics

Rear-end crash on I-94 northwest of Twin Cities leaves one dead

card image