Local lawmakers worry about their safety after shooter visited ‘people search’ sites to find victims

The FBI found Vance Boelter’s car full of notebooks listing potential targets, along with the names of 11 people finder websites.

By Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 6:03PM
Candles, photos and flowers are left during a candlelight vigil June 18 at the State Capitol for Melissa and Mark Hortman, who were killed in what officials have called a targeted act of political violence. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The alleged assassin, Vance Boelter, fled on foot after shooting and fatally wounding Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, leaving behind his SUV strewn with firearms, a first-aid kit and several spiral-bound notebooks full of blue-inked scrawl.

One of the notebooks, pictured in the federal complaint charging Boelter with the Hortmans’ murder and the attempted murder of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, features two pages lined with various “people search” sites — online search engines that aggregate personal data like home addresses, phone numbers and relatives for consumers to browse for free or for a small fee.

It is unclear whether Boelter used these search engines or state-affiliated public directories to find the Hortmans and Hoffmans’ home addresses, as well as other lawmakers’ homes. In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s assassinations, the home addresses of local and state representatives were taken down from the Minnesota Legislature’s official website, where they’ve stood for years.

Despite quick efforts from the state to protect representatives from further political violence, much of their personal information remains available online thanks to private brokers who buy and sell sensitive data with minimal government regulation. Some local politicians worry about grave consequences.

“It’s a cause for concern, certainly for any of us who wish to have our information be not accessible to the public,” said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park. “The problem is, the government doesn’t have as much control over private data information that we have over public information.”

The Minnesota Government Data Practices Act dictates what data is considered public and what is private, classifying information like names, titles, and birth dates of public officials as public and home addresses typically as private. Addresses may be disclosed if officials choose to make it public, which many legislators do to prove that they are, in fact, residing in the district that they represent. Once an official chooses to disclose their address, it becomes public information.

“There’s a value to citizens or residents of a district knowing who their legislators are and that they live in the neighborhood right nearby. It’s a sense of accountability and accessibility,” Latz said. “That’s really important for democracy. But it’s also really important for democracy that legislators — duly elected representatives — be able to perform their duties safely and without fear, let alone being alive.”

In 2024, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Minnesota Judicial and Court Staff Safety and Privacy Act, which classifies residential addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and the names of children and spouses as private data. Judicial officials can request the removal of this sensitive information wherever it publicly appears.

The law emerged from numerous judicial officials reporting stalking, harassment and death threats, which frequently targeted family members, as well. No such law exists for members of the state legislature.

Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, has lived in the same home for 40 years. He said that attempts to scrub his personal information from the internet are “not going to make any difference.”

Regardless of whether state-affiliated webpages remove home addresses, data brokers that have already acquired this sensitive information can buy, sell, and trade personal data without significant regulation. This is because people-search websites typically aggregate information that was available to the public at one point in time. Even if the source has been deleted, the farmed data remains on these third-party platforms until they get rid of it.

“I don’t think data brokers should be legal,” said Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley. “I’ve always had a lot of issues with the way that our data gets sold. You can’t even live in public life without having to give just an inordinate amount of information to some tech company, who then turns around and sells it.”

People search websites cast a new shadow on the safety of public officials, who are still reeling from Saturday’s shootings.

“It’s a different world. I mean, we’ve never had to worry about this,” Abeler said. “If you’re the president or a U.S. senator, you worry about these things. It’s a whole new watershed. It’s just a total game changer.”

Abeler said his fellow representatives “shouldn’t feel safe” just because their addresses have been removed from state websites.

“There are people out there who will sell anything to anybody. And I don’t know how you make them stop. We pass laws that say you can’t sell it,” he said. “Well, we have laws that say people shouldn’t shoot somebody, right? You can’t legislate your way out of immorality.”

Don Gemberling, secretary of the Minnesota Coalition on Government Information, a nonprofit public records watchdog, said that wiping government websites free of personal addresses “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Because you then just go to the private sector,” he said. “Is it worth making it harder for constituents to find out who represents them, measured against the risk to elected officials, when in the background is the fact that you’re not really seriously diminishing the risk to elected officials if you don’t do something about the private sector?”

“The seriously disturbed, or in the case of Boelter, the serious ideologues,” he said, “are going to do whatever it is they have to do to find somebody.”

about the writer

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

