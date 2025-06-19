Local lawmakers worry about their safety after shooter visited ‘people search’ sites to find victims

The alleged assassin, Vance Boelter, fled on foot after shooting and fatally wounding Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, leaving behind his SUV strewn with firearms, a first-aid kit and several spiral-bound notebooks full of blue-inked scrawl.
One of the notebooks, pictured in the federal complaint charging Boelter with the Hortmans’ murder and the attempted murder of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, features two pages lined with various “people search” sites — online search engines that aggregate personal data like home addresses, phone numbers and relatives for consumers to browse for free or for a small fee.
It is unclear whether Boelter used these search engines or state-affiliated public directories to find the Hortmans and Hoffmans’ home addresses, as well as other lawmakers’ homes. In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s assassinations, the home addresses of local and state representatives were taken down from the Minnesota Legislature’s official website, where they’ve stood for years.
Despite quick efforts from the state to protect representatives from further political violence, much of their personal information remains available online thanks to private brokers who buy and sell sensitive data with minimal government regulation. Some local politicians worry about grave consequences.
“It’s a cause for concern, certainly for any of us who wish to have our information be not accessible to the public,” said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park. “The problem is, the government doesn’t have as much control over private data information that we have over public information.”
The Minnesota Government Data Practices Act dictates what data is considered public and what is private, classifying information like names, titles, and birth dates of public officials as public and home addresses typically as private. Addresses may be disclosed if officials choose to make it public, which many legislators do to prove that they are, in fact, residing in the district that they represent. Once an official chooses to disclose their address, it becomes public information.
“There’s a value to citizens or residents of a district knowing who their legislators are and that they live in the neighborhood right nearby. It’s a sense of accountability and accessibility,” Latz said. “That’s really important for democracy. But it’s also really important for democracy that legislators — duly elected representatives — be able to perform their duties safely and without fear, let alone being alive.”
In 2024, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Minnesota Judicial and Court Staff Safety and Privacy Act, which classifies residential addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and the names of children and spouses as private data. Judicial officials can request the removal of this sensitive information wherever it publicly appears.