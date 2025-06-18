In Minnesota assassination, abortion rights supporters hear echoes of past violence

Abortion providers spent the weekend in fear that they could be targeted by the man charged in the assassination of Minnesota House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman and shooting of Sen. John Hoffman.
The more than 40 hours police spent searching were “terrifying” as reports surfaced that the alleged killer had a list of potential targets that included abortion rights supporters, said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
And while violence against abortion providers is nothing new, Hagstrom Miller said there’s a perception that it’s a problem mostly in red states.
“This happened in Minnesota,” she said, “and this can happen in a blue state that has protections for abortion.”
Hortman, her husband Mark, Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot in the early hours of Saturday morning, kicking off the largest manhunt in state history. The Hortmans were killed; the Hoffmans underwent life-saving surgery. Police apprehended Vance Boelter late Sunday evening and charged him in state court.
Monday morning, officials charged Boelter in federal court in connection with the killings, calling his alleged actions “the stuff of nightmares.” Along with firearms and ammunition, they found in his belongings notebooks with lists of Minnesota officials and their home addresses.
While law enforcement officials haven’t revealed what they believe to be the motive behind the shootings, the target list, according to people familiar with the investigation, also includes abortion rights advocates. Authorities haven’t ruled out the possibility that Boelter may have worked with someone to plan or execute the attacks.
Leading anti-abortion groups in Minnesota swiftly condemned the violence. Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life said in a statement while Boelter’s motivations were not yet known, “his actions are completely antithetical to the mission of MCCL and the pro-life movement.”