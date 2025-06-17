Taking stock of the guns Vance Boelter allegedly had with him, and his longtime interest in firearms

By all accounts, Vance Boelter knew his way around guns and expressed an interest in them at a young age.
Federal prosecutors say Boelter, charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shootings of two state legislators and their spouses in their Twin Cities homes, fled immediate capture early Saturday and left behind in his SUV semi-automatic “assault-style” rifles among five guns in all.
Also in the SUV, decked out to resemble a police vehicle, were “a large quantity of ammunition organized into loaded magazines,” read the federal criminal complaint against the Green Isle husband and father.
And there was a 9-millimeter semiautomatic handgun and at least three magazines strewn about the ground a few blocks from where State Rep. Melissa Hortman and husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park residence.
At the time of his arrest late Sunday, according to law enforcement, Boelter had a gun on him of an unspecified type.
There is no law banning what the 57-year-old Boelter allegedly accumulated in weaponry over the years dating back to at least 2000, given his criminal history up to this week had been nonexistent beyond a speeding ticket and a handful of parking violations.
Also, court records in Minnesota don’t show that he was the subject of an Extreme Risk Protection Order, also known as a “red flag” law. Enacted in January 2024, the order allows law enforcement or family members to petition courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals at risk of harming themselves or others.
Possessing one or more guns in public as Boelter allegedly did is allowed if the person has and can present a state-issued permit to carry. The identities of permit holders are not publicly available, and in Boelter’s case has not been addressed by any level of law enforcement since he was identified as the suspected shooter.