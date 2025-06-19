What are ‘people search’ websites, like the ones allegedly in Vance Boelter’s notebook?

The sites are sometimes known as “data brokers” or “people search engines.” The online services aggregate personal information such as phone numbers, addresses and family members and display it publicly on the web, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. district court in Minnesota. The document outlines evidence to support the federal charges against Vance Boelter, who is accused of murdering Melissa and Mark Hortman, and shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.