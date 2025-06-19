What are ‘people search’ websites, like the ones allegedly in Vance Boelter’s notebook?

Authorities recovered a notebook from the SUV of the man accused of fatally shooting Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband that included a number of online services to look up personal information.
The sites are sometimes known as “data brokers” or “people search engines.” The online services aggregate personal information such as phone numbers, addresses and family members and display it publicly on the web, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. district court in Minnesota. The document outlines evidence to support the federal charges against Vance Boelter, who is accused of murdering Melissa and Mark Hortman, and shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
“Boelter planned his attack carefully,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson, who announced federal charges against Boelter on Monday. “He researched his victims and their families. He used the internet and other tools to find their addresses and names, and the names of their family members.”
It remains unclear whether Boelter used these sites or other means to obtain lawmakers’ addresses.
What are data brokers?
Many data brokers aggregate data to sell to other businesses for marketing purposes, according to Rob Shavell, the CEO of DeleteMe, a subscription service that works to remove personal information from the web.
Others sell data directly to consumers via search engines. These “directories” link names to addresses, phone numbers, and even relatives and home valuations. Some information is typically available for free, with more available for a price, Shavell said.
Where do brokers get the data they sell?
Ron Zayas, CEO of Ironwall, which works with businesses to remove personal information from the internet, emphasized that the data on these sites can come from anywhere.
Ordering an item online, signing up for an app or a rewards program or even seemingly offline activities like ordering a pizza generate data that companies can sell.