News & Politics

Submit your questions about the political shootings in Minnesota to be answered by our reporters

Reporters Paul Walsh and Jeff Day will be answering them in a live Q&A on Friday from noon-1:30 p.m.

By Paul Walsh and

Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 19, 2025 at 1:12PM

After the weekend shootings of Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, the Minnesota Star Tribune wants to answer your questions about the investigation and our reporting process.

Reporters Paul Walsh and Jeff Day will be hosting a live Q&A on Friday, June 20, from noon-1:30 p.m. CDT, answering questions related to the investigation and our reporting processes.

Submit a question below for our reporters to be answered during the Q&A. All questions must adhere to our commenting standards to be selected.

about the writers

about the writers

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Driver, highway worker critically hurt after van hits construction zone lift in North Shore tunnel

card image

A second worker pulled himself to safety by grabbing a light fixture on the ceiling, the patrol said.

News & Politics

Submit your questions about the political shootings in Minnesota to be answered by our reporters

News & Politics

Rear-end crash on I-94 northwest of Twin Cities leaves one dead

card image