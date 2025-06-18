While processing loss of close friend, Walz scrambled to alert lawmakers of threat

Gov. Tim Walz woke around 4 a.m. Saturday to a call from his chief of staff, who delivered the news: Two Minnesota lawmakers, including one of the governor’s closest political friends, had been shot in their homes.
The state’s chief executive had little time to process. By 6 a.m., Walz and his team were at a newly formed emergency operations center frantically contacting legislators who were on a list of targets the alleged shooter left behind in his vehicle. They had no idea if the man now charged with killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife had visited other lawmakers in the middle of the night.
Walz was somber when he announced the “unspeakable tragedy” at a news conference a few hours later, wincing as he talked about the loss of the Hortmans. “Our state has lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends,” he said.
The second-term DFL governor had managed a global pandemic and widespread civil unrest, but he never had faced a crisis this personal.
“The person at the other end of this was a friend, and probably his closest political ally,” said said senior Walz adviser Teddy Tschann.
Walz was elected governor the same year Hortman was elevated to the House speaker’s chair, putting them together in tough policy negotiations throughout his entire time in office.
Walz, who spent more than two decades in the National Guard, had to work through the shock of a horrific loss while helping oversee the largest manhunt in state history for the alleged killer, 57-year-old Vance Boelter. Walz was “at the head of the table” inside the emergency operations center, coordinating with public safety leaders and making decisions about how to communicate the situation to Minnesotans, said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson.
Walz wanted police welfare checks for state and federal legislators who could be in danger while Boelter was still at large, according to a source close to the governor.