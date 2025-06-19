Walz pivots from saying Democrats need to be ‘meaner’ to calling for civility after shooting

Not long before the fatal shooting of a prominent Minnesota legislator left Gov. Tim Walz pleading for a more civil discourse, he was arguing that Democrats need to “be a little meaner” as his party fights for political relevance.
In March, Walz criticized Elon Musk as a “dipshit” and an “unelected South African nepo baby.” At the end of May, he compared Trump’s administration to “wannabe dictators and despots,” saying Democrats need to “beat the hell out of these dictators” in the polls.
Now, following the fatal shooting of Rep. Melissa Hortman, Walz is calling for more civility and sounding reflective about the impact of his sharper rhetoric.
“It’s not about hatred, it’s not about mean tweets, it’s not about demeaning someone,” Walz said Sunday evening, hours after law enforcement apprehended the alleged gunman.
Walz never matched President Donald Trump’s willingness to mock and insult his political adversaries. But he and other Democrats have been trying to learn from the success of Trump’s scorched-earth approach.
Walz’s hard-edged tone came as he’s continued to raise his profile on the national stage. Weeks before the shooting, he spoke at a Democratic Party event in South Carolina, the party’s first presidential primary state in the 2024 cycle.
“Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner. Maybe it’s time for us to be a little more fierce, because we have to ferociously push back on this,” Walz told hundreds of party activists. “When it’s a child, you talk to them and you tell them why bullying’s wrong. But when it’s an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the shit out of him back.”
Trump frequently insults people’s intelligence, mocks their appearance and makes up dismissive nicknames for his rivals. He’s called his political opponents “vermin” and “thugs,” and promised “retribution.”