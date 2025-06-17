Sen. Mike Lee deletes posts about shootings after Minnesota lawmakers in both parties push back

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks during an executive session of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House vote to impeach President Donald Trump shifts the action to the Senate, where Minnesota Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Smith have pledged to sit in judgment impartially on the charges against the president. Smith's likely opponent in the 2020 election, Republican former congressman Jason Lewis, has already been using impeachment against her. "It's incumbent on people like Tina to step up and put a stop to this, but my fear is she won't, and that's why I'm in the Senate race," Lewis said in an interview Thursday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (The Minnesota Star Tribune)