Tina Smith confronts U.S. Sen. Mike Lee following posts about deadly Minnesota shootings

WASHINGTON - A grieving Sen. Tina Smith confronted Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah on Capitol Hill Monday after he posted unfounded claims on social media that the alleged gunman who shot two legislators and their spouses is a liberal and may have been associated with Gov. Tim Walz.
Smith, who lost her friend Melissa Hortman and Hortman’s husband Mark in the shooting, pulled Lee aside in the Senate shortly after she landed in Washington, D.C.
“I wanted him to hear directly from me about how painful that was and how wrong that was,” Smith said in an interview.
“I think too often we talk to one another through other means and I wanted him to hear from me directly about how wrong I thought it was what he did,” she continued.
Smith’s confrontation of Lee comes as misinformation about the political views of Vance Boelter, the alleged shooter, have been spreading on social media.
Walz reappointed Boelter to an advisory board in his administration in 2019. However, the governor did not know Boelter, a source close to him said. And the position Boelter held was not a position in the governor’s office or Cabinet. Boelter was first appointed to the board by then-Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016.
“This is what happens When Marxists don’t get their way,” Lee said in one post over the weekend.
“Nightmare on Waltz Street,” the Utah senator said in another.