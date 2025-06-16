Politics

Tina Smith confronts U.S. Sen. Mike Lee following posts about deadly Minnesota shootings

Though the Utah senator took the time to listen, Smith said he did not apologize for what he said.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 11:42PM
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., questions Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's choice to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services, as he testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON - A grieving Sen. Tina Smith confronted Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah on Capitol Hill Monday after he posted unfounded claims on social media that the alleged gunman who shot two legislators and their spouses is a liberal and may have been associated with Gov. Tim Walz.

Smith, who lost her friend Melissa Hortman and Hortman’s husband Mark in the shooting, pulled Lee aside in the Senate shortly after she landed in Washington, D.C.

“I wanted him to hear directly from me about how painful that was and how wrong that was,” Smith said in an interview.

“I think too often we talk to one another through other means and I wanted him to hear from me directly about how wrong I thought it was what he did,” she continued.

Smith’s confrontation of Lee comes as misinformation about the political views of Vance Boelter, the alleged shooter, have been spreading on social media.

Walz reappointed Boelter to an advisory board in his administration in 2019. However, the governor did not know Boelter, a source close to him said. And the position Boelter held was not a position in the governor’s office or Cabinet. Boelter was first appointed to the board by then-Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016.

“This is what happens When Marxists don’t get their way,” Lee said in one post over the weekend.

“Nightmare on Waltz Street,” the Utah senator said in another.

Though Lee took the time to listen, Smith said he did not apologize for what he said.

“Honestly, I think he seemed kind of stunned to be confronted directly with what he’d done,” Smith said of their exchange, noting that he didn’t say much in response.

“I wanted to have a conversation with him, it was partly successful. It was less than five minutes, but I think he heard my point,” she said.

Lee’s office could not immediately be reached for comment about his posts and exchange with Smith.

Other Democrats and legislative Republicans in Minnesota have condemned Lee’s posts. Minnesota’s four Repbulicans in Congress haven’t said anything publicly condeming Lee’s posts, which Smith thinks they should.

“This has nothing to do with Governor Walz,” state Sen. Walter Hudson, R-Albertville, said on X in response to Lee’s post.

“I have tremendous respect for Senator Mike Lee, but it doesn’t mean he is immune from the base impulses social media incentivizes,” Republican state Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, said on X. “People say stupid stuff on the internet all the time. The best they can do is admit they shouldn’t have and be better.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also said she plans to confront Lee.

“I have condemned what Mike Lee did here at home and I will speak to him about this when I return,” Klobuchar said during an interview on MSNBC Monday. “And what I’m going to tell him is, this isn’t funny. What happened here.”

“This is not a laughing matter, and certainly what we’re seeing is increasing violence and this evil man who did this. This is not a joke,” Klobuchar continued.

Both Smith and Klobuchar were included on a list of names carried by the shooter, as was Third District Rep. Kelly Morrision, who said his rhetoric was “dangerous and harmful” and needed to be called out.

 “We cannot accept this from a sitting United States Senator,” she said on X. “Everyone – on both sides of the aisle – needs to condemn this. We cannot normalize political violence in America.”

Walter Orenstein of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

