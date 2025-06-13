Politics

Gov. Tim Walz tries to thread the needle on immigration, an issue that’s divided his party

In Washington, the former vice-presidential nominee found himself at the center of the debate over immigration enforcement. Striking the right balance is critical for Walz, who has left the door open to a national bid in 2028.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025 at 11:00AM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul attend a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/The Associated Press)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told members of Congress the immigration system is broken in America, but he refused — even after a half dozen requests from Republicans — to apologize for recent comments calling federal immigration agents “Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.”

His comments during a grueling eight-hour round of questioning in front of the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Thursday show the fine line the former vice-presidential nominee is walking on immigration, which has been a losing issue for his party. Walz tried to find common ground during the hearing, speaking about the importance of border security while emphatically condemning what he sees as the Trump administration’s violation of due-process rights.

Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer and Tim Walz at House Oversight Committee meeting on sanctuary city policies.

Striking the right balance is critical for Walz, who is expected to seek a third term as governor and hasn’t closed the door on a possible national bid in 2028.

“I very much felt like Gov. Walz was kind of the Goldilocks governor in that testimony,” said Minnesota Democratic strategist Abou Amara. “On certain things, he very much was a progressive. On other things, he was very much temperamentally in the middle.”

Two other Democrats summoned to the hearing, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, broke from Walz when asked if they agreed with his Nazi Germany comparison.

“I don’t use language like that in describing anyone,” Hochul answered.

“It’s not a word I would use,” said Pritzker, “but I will say that I understand the sentiments that people feel.”

Walz stood by his remarks, explaining he draws a line at deporting people without due process.

“I said President Trump was using them as his modern-day Gestapo. Not identifying who you are, coming up in unmarked vans, taking people away,” Walz said. “The Constitution is not an inconvenience. It’s not an either or.”

Amara said Walz’s rhetoric about Trump’s deportations is in line with the Democratic Party’s energetic base. He thinks Walz struck a balance that “maybe Gov. Pritzker or Gov. Hochul did not.”

But Walz’s explanation rang hollow with U.S. House Republicans, who repeatedly derided him for the comparison and also criticized policies he signed into law.

“You claim you’re not a sanctuary state. You just provide free health care, free college and driver’s licenses to illegal aliens,” said fellow Minnesotan and GOP Rep. Tom Emmer, previewing a line of attack Walz could face if he runs for governor again or seeks national office in 2028.

Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer presses Tim Walz at Oversight Committee meeting on sanctuary city policies

Walz signed a blitz of liberal policies into law two years ago that included allowing undocumented immigrants to qualify for free college tuition, obtain driver’s licenses and enroll in MinnesotaCare, the state-funded health care program for low-income residents.

But Walz reversed course on one of those policies last month when he struck a budget agreement with Republicans repealing MinnesotaCare coverage for adult undocumented immigrants, while maintaining it for kids. The move angered fellow Democrats, some of whom protested outside his office.

Pritzker and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who are also seen as contenders for the 2028 Democratic nomination, have similarly proposed scaling back health care coverage for undocumented immigrants to balance their states’ budgets.

Walz mostly avoided falling into political traps and heated exchanges during the hearing, even when Emmer launched into a several-minute tirade against him and cut him off when he tried to respond.

When a Democratic representative asked the three governors what they would do if Trump’s border czar tried to arrest them, Pritzker and Hochul dared him to try, echoing recent comments by Newsom.

Walz, on the other hand, parried the question and said the threat of arrest “doesn’t help any of us.”

University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs said Walz stands out nationally as “one of the most supportive governors on the issue of undocumented immigrants.” Yet, he managed to avoid intense criticism of his policy record during the hearing.

For the most part, Jacobs said, Walz showed restraint and didn’t “take the bait” that Republicans put out for him with their line of questioning.

“I think Walz is willing to push back pretty hard against Trump,” Jacobs said. “But I think he’s trying to do it in a manner that’s kind of Midwestern cordial.”

