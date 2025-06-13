Gov. Tim Walz tries to thread the needle on immigration, an issue that’s divided his party

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told members of Congress the immigration system is broken in America, but he refused — even after a half dozen requests from Republicans — to apologize for recent comments calling federal immigration agents “Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.”
His comments during a grueling eight-hour round of questioning in front of the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Thursday show the fine line the former vice-presidential nominee is walking on immigration, which has been a losing issue for his party. Walz tried to find common ground during the hearing, speaking about the importance of border security while emphatically condemning what he sees as the Trump administration’s violation of due-process rights.
Striking the right balance is critical for Walz, who is expected to seek a third term as governor and hasn’t closed the door on a possible national bid in 2028.
“I very much felt like Gov. Walz was kind of the Goldilocks governor in that testimony,” said Minnesota Democratic strategist Abou Amara. “On certain things, he very much was a progressive. On other things, he was very much temperamentally in the middle.”
Two other Democrats summoned to the hearing, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, broke from Walz when asked if they agreed with his Nazi Germany comparison.
“I don’t use language like that in describing anyone,” Hochul answered.
“It’s not a word I would use,” said Pritzker, “but I will say that I understand the sentiments that people feel.”
Walz stood by his remarks, explaining he draws a line at deporting people without due process.