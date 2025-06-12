Walz defends Minnesota immigration laws as GOP slam governor on ICE ‘gestapo’ remarks

WASHINGTON - Republicans on and off the U.S. House Oversight Committee took aim at Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, pressing him on whether Minnesota complies with federal immigration laws while admonishing him for recently saying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were a “modern-day gestapo.”
In a full-day hearing, Republicans zeroed in on Walz’s time on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, as well as his remarks, accusing him of trying to incite violence on ICE agents. Many members tried to get him to apologize to the federal agents.
“Comparing brave law enforcement officers – who risk their lives to uphold federal law – to genocidal Nazi thugs is not just wrong, it’s vile and disgusting,” said Rep. James Comer, who’s led the committee on investigating whether Democratic leaders are shielding undocumented immigrants from deportation and carrying out sanctuary policies.
Walz didn’t apologize for the comment, instead saying agents weren’t giving people due process and “the Constitution is not an inconvenience.”
His Capitol Hill appearance was the first time Walz faced questions from Republicans since his run for vice president. Democratic governors Kathy Hochul of New York and JB Pritzker of Illinois also testified alongside him.
Democrats on the committee defended Walz and the other governors, calling the hearing a political “circus” and a waste of time. Others defended Walz’s remarks about ICE agents.
“They want to act offended because someone has the courage to say: ‘If it walks like a duck, if it talks like a duck, maybe it’s a duck,’” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said. “I want to thank you for not wavering to their bullying.”
Republicans often talked over Walz, going off topic to get their points across and preventing him from being able to respond. Their questions ranged from Minnesota’s immigration policies to his response to the 2020 Minneapolis riots and whether he asked Vice President Kamala Harris about former President Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline.”