Walz defends Minnesota immigration laws as GOP slam governor on ICE ‘gestapo’ remarks

Republicans zeroed in on Walz’s remarks and his time on the 2024 presidential campaign trail in the hearing on immigration policies.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 12, 2025 at 9:29PM
From left: Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, and Skye Perryman, chief executive of the Democracy Forward Foundation, testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform during a hearing on state immigration policies on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON - Republicans on and off the U.S. House Oversight Committee took aim at Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, pressing him on whether Minnesota complies with federal immigration laws while admonishing him for recently saying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were a “modern-day gestapo.”

In a full-day hearing, Republicans zeroed in on Walz’s time on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, as well as his remarks, accusing him of trying to incite violence on ICE agents. Many members tried to get him to apologize to the federal agents.

“Comparing brave law enforcement officers – who risk their lives to uphold federal law – to genocidal Nazi thugs is not just wrong, it’s vile and disgusting,” said Rep. James Comer, who’s led the committee on investigating whether Democratic leaders are shielding undocumented immigrants from deportation and carrying out sanctuary policies.

Walz didn’t apologize for the comment, instead saying agents weren’t giving people due process and “the Constitution is not an inconvenience.”

His Capitol Hill appearance was the first time Walz faced questions from Republicans since his run for vice president. Democratic governors Kathy Hochul of New York and JB Pritzker of Illinois also testified alongside him.

Democrats on the committee defended Walz and the other governors, calling the hearing a political “circus” and a waste of time. Others defended Walz’s remarks about ICE agents.

“They want to act offended because someone has the courage to say: ‘If it walks like a duck, if it talks like a duck, maybe it’s a duck,’” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said. “I want to thank you for not wavering to their bullying.”

Republicans often talked over Walz, going off topic to get their points across and preventing him from being able to respond. Their questions ranged from Minnesota’s immigration policies to his response to the 2020 Minneapolis riots and whether he asked Vice President Kamala Harris about former President Joe Biden’s “cognitive decline.”

They also took swipes at Walz’s vice presidential bid.

“I can see why the American people on Nov. 5 made it a very bad night for you and a great night for our future,” said GOP Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas.

“Gov Walz, and boy does that feel nice to say the word governor,” South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said.

“Did you know the Nazis killed 6 million Jews during the Holocaust?” she continued. “...Will you apologize for what you said about ICE?”

A defiant Walz told members of the committee that “Minnesota is not a sanctuary state.”

“The Minnesota Legislature has not passed legislation making Minnesota a sanctuary state, and I have not signed any such legislation into law,” Walz said.

“The fact is, Minnesota cooperates with federal immigration authorities in a number of ways. When there is a convicted felon in our prisons, we ask about their immigration status, and we share that information with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) if they are undocumented,” he said. “That is codified in Minnesota state law.”

Members also pressed him on whether he agrees with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s guidance to law enforcement to ignore immigration detainers imposed by ICE.

Walz tried to explain that all 87 counties in Minnesota follow federal law, but committee members made it difficult for him to explain himself.

Minnesota GOP Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad were slated to attend the hearing as well as Democrats Reps. Angie Craig and Kelly Morrison.

Emmer, the U.S. House Majority Whip, was able to ask Walz one of the first questions. Emmer cited a number of policies Walz has overseen to make the case that the governor has: “failed the people of Minnesota.”

“Do you agree with the attorney general’s guidance?” Emmer also asked repeatedly, cutting Walz off as he tried to respond.

Emmer brought up a past social media post from Walz, in which the governor said: “I strongly support immigrant communities. I support policies that keep law.”

Minneapolis and St. Paul have policies that shield undocumented people from deportation and have been known to not cooperate with ICE requests.

The hearing comes as protests against President Donald Trump’s deportation policies have spread across the country. The president recently sent the National Guard and the Marines to Los Angeles in an attempt to diffuse demonstrations sparked by ICE raids.

The Department of Homeland Security also recently put Minneapolis and St. Paul and more than a dozen other local jurisdictions across the state on a sanctuary watch list, which could lead to funding cuts to the communities. Landing on the DHS list baffled some local leaders who did not know why they were included.

“It feels very much like a political exercise and that’s really disappointing,” Craig said on the sidelines of the hearing.

