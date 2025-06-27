Live: Melissa and Mark Hortman lie in state at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesotans can pay their respects to Melissa and Mark Hortman when the couple lie in state in the Capitol rotunda from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.
It’s a rare honor typically reserved for former governors, U.S. senators, and other high-ranking public officials. Melissa Hortman, a former House speaker and DFL House Leader, will be the first woman to receive such a tribute in the state’s history after she and her husband Mark were shot and killed earlier this month in their Brooklyn Park home. They will be accompanied by their golden retriever, Gilbert, who was also shot and later euthanized.
Melissa Hortman was known as an unflashy, no-nonsense leader who took care of her team and wanted to get things done. Mark Hortman worked as a program manager at a tech firm in St. Louis Park who enjoyed mountain biking, competitive pool, home beer brewing and woodworking. They have two adult children, Colin and Sophie.
Follow live updates below:
10:30 a.m. - An estimated 1,500 people attended a candlelight vigil in honor of the Hortmans outside the State Capitol last week. A private funeral for the Hortmans will be held on Saturday morning.
While it’s unclear how many people will attend today, previous memorials have drawn large crowds. Thousands of people waited for hours in January, 1978 for the chance to briefly file by the casket of U.S. Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey. Some 7,000 were at the Capitol in 1936 to honor Gov. Floyd B. Olson.
Several paid parking facilities are on the Capitol Complex and in nearby downtown St. Paul. Limited metered on-street parking is also available. The Capitol is also served by Metro Transit’s Green Line and several bus lines.
-- Nathaniel Minor