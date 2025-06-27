Brooks: Minnesota’s greatest honor for a family’s great loss

For Melissa Hortman’s final day in the grand Capitol, where she spent untold hours over more than two decades working on behalf of Minnesota, they draped her coffin with pink flowers, and filled the cold marble space with the green and growing things that she loved.
Outside, the line to say goodbye stretched down the sweeping lawn and onto nearby streets, wrapping its way around the domed building. Hour after hour, mourners filed into the rotunda where Hortman, the speaker emerita of the House, lay in state alongside her husband Mark Hortman and their golden retriever. Visitors stared numbly at the flowers, the smiling photos, the honor guard of service dogs standing vigil with wagging tails.
Yellow blooms spilled across Mark Hortman’s coffin. Tucked between the Hortmans’ coffins was the urn for Gilbert. All were victims of the political violence that terrorized the state two weeks ago, and so in a way where the thousands who streamed in to pay their respects.
High overhead, the electrolier – the century-old chandelier lighted only on special occasions or when the Legislature is in session – glowed for them. Minnesota’s greatest honor for Minnesota’s great loss.
It was a memorial put together by legislators and legislative staff, some of the people who knew Melissa Hortman best, making sure all of Minnesota had its chance to honor her even as they grappled with their own crushing grief.
“Speaker Hortman was strategic, funny, kind, and driven to make Minnesota a better place,” wrote Sean Rahn, her chief of staff, trying to put into words the loss of someone he’d been in daily contact with for the past eight years.
“Over many years having witnessed her in action in ‘the room where it happens,’ I would say that she was very often the smartest person in that room,” he said, ‘and if you didn’t know that going in, you certainly would when you left.”
“Speaker Hortman was my boss,” he added. “She was my friend, and I miss her terribly. Words just aren’t enough.”