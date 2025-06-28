Grand Meadow Chert Quarry, an ancient Dakota mining site, opens to the public

GRAND MEADOW, MINN. – An ancient Dakota quarry is about to become a new privately maintained trail in southeast Minnesota.
The Grand Meadow Chert Quarry, or the Wahni Yukan in Dakota — so named for the type of flint Indigenous people mined there over thousands of years — will officially open on Tuesday.
There won’t be a big celebration, according to Tom Trow, a retired archaeologist who helped identify the site in 1980. The trail, off a dirt road at 730th Avenue just north of 255th Street and the St. Finbarrs Cemetery, is in Grand Meadow, with farms all around.
“This is a working farm road,” Trow said. “We don’t want to make a big fuss and disturb our neighbors.”
The trail spans about three-fourths of a mile and weaves its way through large pits — some 10 feet deep and 40 feet wide — with signs along the trail as well as benches and a gathering circle with stone seats.
The waymarks are written in English and Dakota, with information about the history of the quarry and what experts speculate may have taken place there.
Volunteers have worked on the trail for more than five years since Trow and the Mower County Historical Society contacted the Prairie Island Indian Community to kickstart the project.
From there, volunteers ranging from Grand Meadow High School students to classes at Carleton College and other universities came to clear out buckthorn and shape up the trail.