Third-degree murder charges added against driver in Park Tavern crash that killed 2, injured 9

The surveillance video showed Bailey driving a BMW SUV into the Park Tavern parking lot, which was close to capacity just after 8 p.m. Several people were walking through the parking lot and Bailey would have been able to clearly see the people seated on the patio while driving through the lot. Bailey drove past a parking spot, seemed to notice it and then reversed. He reversed too far, hit a parked car behind him and then Bailey accelerated “in what appears to be an attempt to flee the scene.”