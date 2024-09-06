What happens to the license of a Minnesota motorist with repeat drunk driving offenses? Here’s what to know.

Bailey has had his license canceled before, according to court records. But in Minnesota, as long as offenders fulfill a range of requirements, the longest that they can lose their license is six years if they haven’t injured anyone; if they have, the period can run up to 10 years. One Minnesotan, 64-year-old Danny Lee Bettcher, of New York Mills, had a state record 27 drunken driving convictions on his record but was legally licensed when he got his 28th DUI in 2017.