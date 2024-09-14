A 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured early Saturday after a wrong-way driver struck a group of people on a street in downtown Minneapolis, police said.
Teenage girl killed, five hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Minneapolis
The driver, who was going the wrong way down N. 5th Street after an altercation, has been arrested, police said.
An altercation among multiple people occurred in the middle of N. 5th Street at Hennepin Avenue around midnight, police said, according to preliminary information. A woman got into a vehicle, drove in reverse on Hennepin, and then drove the wrong way on 5th and into the crowd, police said.
Minneapolis police responded at approximately 12:23 a.m. Saturday on a report of a hit-and-run crash. Six people were taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital in downtown Minneapolis, including a 16-year-old girl. She died at the hospital. One person had potentially life-threatening injuries and four others suffered apparently noncritical injuries, police said.
Witnesses followed the suspect as she drove out of downtown, police said. Minneapolis police, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers stopped the suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue N. in Minneapolis.
Latalia Anjolie Margalli, 22, was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder. Police are still investigating.
This is a developing story.
