Minneapolis

Teenage girl killed, five hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Minneapolis

The driver, who was going the wrong way down N. 5th Street after an altercation, has been arrested, police said.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 14, 2024 at 2:41PM

A 16-year-old girl was killed and five other people were injured early Saturday after a wrong-way driver struck a group of people on a street in downtown Minneapolis, police said.

An altercation among multiple people occurred in the middle of N. 5th Street at Hennepin Avenue around midnight, police said, according to preliminary information. A woman got into a vehicle, drove in reverse on Hennepin, and then drove the wrong way on 5th and into the crowd, police said.

Minneapolis police responded at approximately 12:23 a.m. Saturday on a report of a hit-and-run crash. Six people were taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital in downtown Minneapolis, including a 16-year-old girl. She died at the hospital. One person had potentially life-threatening injuries and four others suffered apparently noncritical injuries, police said.

Witnesses followed the suspect as she drove out of downtown, police said. Minneapolis police, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers stopped the suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue N. in Minneapolis.

Latalia Anjolie Margalli, 22, was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder. Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More
Minneapolis

Teenage girl killed, five hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Minneapolis

The driver, who was going the wrong way down N. 5th Street after an altercation, has been arrested, police said.

News & Politics

Talking trash in Minnesota: Is it better to burn or bury garbage that can’t be recycled?

Operators of the Hennepin County Energy Recovery (HERC) garbage incinerator at work in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The county board is expected to finalize a timeline for closing the facility later in January after activists and state lawmakers pushed for its closure. HERC workers and cities that use it want it to stay open, saying it’s better than a landfill. ] Elizabeth Flores • liz.flores@startribune.com
Minneapolis

Hennepin Healthcare Chair Babette Apland steps down after comments about Somali immigrants criticized as racist

573499674