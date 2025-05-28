High school sports: Scores and results for Tuesday, May 27

BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 5
• Champlin Park 8, Irondale 1
• Maple Grove 3, Spring Lake Park 2
• Osseo 1, Mounds View 0
• Rogers 2, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 0
Section 6
• Armstrong 3, Buffalo 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
CLASS 4A
Section 5
• Champlin Park 8, Irondale 1
• Maple Grove 3, Spring Lake Park 2
• Osseo 1, Mounds View 0
• Rogers 2, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 0
Section 6
• Armstrong 3, Buffalo 0
• Edina 10, Mpls. Washburn 0
• Hopkins 3, Mpls. Southwest 2
• St. Louis Park 5, Wayzata 1
Section 8
• Bemidji 4, St. Cloud 3
• Elk River 13, Brainerd 4
• Moorhead 3, Sartell 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Northfield 2
• Stewartville 11, Red Wing 10
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 13, St. Paul Como Park 0
• Mahtomedi 10, St. Paul Johnson 0
• North St. Paul 13, Mpls. South 10
Section 5
• Becker 6, St. Francis 5
• Monticello 9, Zimmerman 0
• Princeton 10, Big Lake 0
• Totino-Grace 5, Fridley 0
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Marg. 10, Cooper 0
• Delano 13, Mpls. Camden 0
• Mound Westonka 8, DeLaSalle 7
• Orono 11, Minneapolis Edison 3
Section 8
• Fergus Falls 8, Hutchinson 1
• Rocori 11, Detroit Lakes 1
• Willmar 5, Little Falls 4
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 11, Tri-City United 2
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 0
• Maple River 11, Triton 1
• Sibley East 3, NRHEG 1
Section 3
• New London-Spicer 4, Paynesville2
Section 4
• Concordia Academy 11, St. Agnes 5
• Minnehaha Academy 4, Blake 3
• Mounds Park Academy 4, St. Croix Lutheran 3
• St. Croix Prep 9, Nova Classical 7
Section 5
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 13, Litchfield 3
• Holy Family 1, SW Christian 0
• Providence Acad. 7, Dassel-Cokato 6
• Rockford 11, Norwood Young America 1
Section 6
• Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Annandale 2
Section 7
• Aiktin 15, Milaca 0
• Crosby-Ironton 9, Moose Lake/Willow River 8
• Duluth Marshall 14, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
• Esko 9, Pine City 1
• Mora 9, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1
• Pequot Lakes 1, Barnum 0
• Proctor 11, International Falls 1
CLASS 1A
Section 3
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7, Edgerton/SW Christian 4
Section 4
• Legacy Christian 4, Heritage Christian 3
• Mayer Lutheran 9, Trinity 5
• New Life Academy 8, Lester Prairie 1
Section 7
• Cherry 11, Littlefork-Big Falls 1
• Cromwell-Wright 11, Cook County 1
• Littlefork-Big Falls 13, Carlton/Wrenshall 3
Section 8
• Mahnomen/Waubun 4, NCE/U-H 2
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • first round
At Bunker Hills GC
• Cretin-Derham Hall 289, White Bear Lake 304, Stillwater 305, Mahtomedi 309, St. Paul Central 337, Tartan 340, St. Paul Highland Park 354, North St. Paul 400, Mpls. Roosevelt 403. Individual leader: Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, 64.
SECTION 1
• Lakeville North 16, SW Christian 4
• Rochester 14, Mankato 5
SECTION 2
• Holy Family 10, Hutchinson 9
• Waconia 18, Mound Westonka 3
SECTION 3
• Eagan 13, TrIMAC 12
• Park of Cottage Grove 16, Simley 11
SECTION 5
• Blake 15, Osseo/Park Center 9
SECTION 6
• Eastview/Apple Valley 13, Holy Angels 4
• Minneapolis 17, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 5
SECTION 7
• Blaine 22, Forest Lake 3
• Champlin Park 13, Cloquet/Esko/Cloquet 4
• Chisago Lakes 17, Grand Rapids/Greenway 6
• Duluth 11, Duluth Marshall 7
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 12, Hermantown/Proctor 2
SECTION 8
• Becker 16, Brainerd 14
• Providence Academy 13, St. Cloud 6
• Rocori 8, Big Lake/Princeton 5
SECTION 1
• Lakeville North 19, Rochester JM/Lourdes 3
• Mankato 13, Rochester Mayo 10
• Owatonna 21, Northfield 1
SECTION 2
• Holy Family 12, Hutchinson 11
• Mound Westonka 15, Waconia 8
SECTION 3
• St. Paul/Two Rivers 16, St. Paul Academy 15
• Visitation 16, Hastings 6
SECTION 5
• Hopkins 11, Osseo/Park Center 1
• Rogers 16, Armstrong/Cooper 3
• St. Louis Park 13, Breck 12
SECTION 6
• Apple Valley 17, Minneapolis 2
• Eastview/Eagan 16, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 5
SECTION 7
• Duluth 10, Hermantown/Proctor 5
• Forest Lake 8, Anoka 7
• Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 8, Duluth Marshall 5
SECTION 8
• Becker 14, Rocori 5
• Brainerd 13, Big Lake/Princeton/Spectrum 9
• St. Cloud 19, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 6, Lakeville North 3
• Lakeville North 8, Rochester Mayo 5
• Rochester Mayo 4, Owatonna 0
Section 2
• Bloomington Jefferson 5, Eden Prairie 4
• Eden Prairie 2, Chanhassen 1
• Minnetonka 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Section 3
• Rosemount 4, Park of Cottage Grove 3
Section 4
• Stillwater 8, Mounds View 0
• Stillwater 12, Woodbury 1
Section 5
• Centennial 4, Maple Grove 0
• Rogers 3, Centennial 0
Section 6
• Edina 11, St. Louis Park 1
• St. Louis Park 7, Wayzata 6
Section 7
• Blaine 7, Andover 6
• Blaine 4, Anoka 1
Section 8
• Brainerd 4, St. Michael-Albertville 3
• Sartell 5, Moorhead 4
• Sartell 1, St. Cloud 0
• St. Cloud 9, Sauk Rapids-Rice 8
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Winona 8, Northfield 5
Section 3
• Holy Angels 11, South St. Paul 7
Section 4
• St. Anthony 13, Totino-Grace 3
Section 5
• Becker 7, Delano 2
• St. Francis 3, Big Lake 2
• St. Francis 4, Delano 2
Section 6
• DeLaSalle 12, Cooper 2
• Mound Westonka 16, Blake 0
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 3, Rock Ridge 0
• Hermantown 16, Grand Rapids 0
• Silver Bay 5, South Ridge 2
Section 8
• Hutchinson 8, Detroit Lakes 6
• Rocori 13, Alexandria 0
• Willmar 3, Hutchinson 0
• Willmar 3, Little Falls 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Caledonia 5, Winona Cotter 0
• Randolph 6, Chatfield 0
Section 2
• Le Sueur-Henderson 4, Fairmont 2
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 4, LeSueur-Henderson 1
Section 4
• Mounds Park Acad. 8, Concordia Academy 7
• Visitation 11, Mounds Parks Academy 7
Section 5
• Rockford 9, SW Christian 0
• SW Christian 4, Providence Academy 1
• Spectrum 2, Rockford 0
Section 7
• Esko 7, Aitkin 0
• Esko 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
• Rush City 6, Aitkin 0
Section 8
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
• Roseau 10, East Grand Forks 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• Martin Co. West 1, New Ulm Cathedral 0
Section 4
• Lester Prairie 2, PACT 1
• West Lutheran 3, Lester Prairie 2
Section 5
• Hill City/Northland 7, Blackduck 1
• Pine River-Backus 11, Mille Lacs 10
Section 6
• Swanville 11, West Central 10
Section 7
• Cherry 3, Silver Bay 2
• Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Cherry 0
• Silver Bay 5, South Ridge 2
SECTION 1
• Apple Valley def. Lakeville North, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-23
SECTION 2
• Richfield def. Chaska/Chanhassen, 19-25, 9-25, 25-15, 27-25, 15-8
• SW Christian/Holy Family def. Burnsville, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11
SECTION 3
• East Ridge def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
SECTION 4
• Hope Community def. Stillwater, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
SECTION 5
• Brooklyn Center def. Columbia Heights, 27-25, 25-19, 25-15
• Park Center def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22
• Roseville def. Mpls. Edison, 25-14, 25-13, 25-23
• St. Paul Como Park def. Mpls. Camden, 25-20, 25-16, 27-25
• Twin Cities Academy def. Fridley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
SECTION 6
• Cooper def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 15-11
• Mpls. Washburn def. ISM/Chesterton, 26-24, 25-23, 15-25, 16-25, 15-11
SECTION 8
• Champlin Park def. Osseo, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10
• Elk River def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-12, 25-20, 25-22
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.