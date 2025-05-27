High school sports: Scores and results for Monday, May 26

BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • first round
• Farmington 10, Rochester John Marshall 0
• Lakeville South 5, Lakeville North 3
• New Prague 5, Owatonna 0
• Rochester Century 8, Rochester Mayo 4
Section 2 • first round
• Chanhassen 2, Waconia 1
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• Minnetonka 5, Chaska 4
• Prior Lake 3, Eden Prairie 2
• Shakopee 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Section 3 • first round
• Apple Valley 7, Eastview 6
• Eagan 12, Park of Cottage Grove 2
• Rosemount 7, Hastings 2
• Two Rivers 7, Burnsville 1
Section 4 • first round
• Cretin-Derham Hall 26, St. Paul Central 2
• Stillwater 4, Tartan 3
• White Bear Lake 6, Roseville 5
• Woodbury 8, East Ridge 7
CLASS 3A
Section 3
• Bloomington Kennedy 4, Holy Angels 2
• Richfield 8, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• Simley 2, St. Thomas Academy 0
• St. Paul Highland Park 1, South St. Paul 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Caledonia 5, Cannon Falls 3
• Pine Island 6, St. Charles 0
• Rochester Lourdes 6, La Crescent-Hokah 3
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Randolph 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Blooming Prairie 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 1
• Hayfield 8, Lyle/Pacelli 6
• Lewiston-Altura 3, Lyle/Pacelli 0
• Southland 3, Blooming Prairie 2
CLASS 4A
Section 5
• Centennial 10, Irondale 0
• Champlin Park 2, Rogers 0
• Maple Grove 3, Spring Lake Park 0
CLASS 3A
Section 6
• Orono 7, DeLaSalle 6
