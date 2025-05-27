High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, May 26

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 2:20AM
Roosevelt players prepared to face Camden during the inaugural high school girls flag football league season at Washburn. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • first round

• Farmington 10, Rochester John Marshall 0

• Lakeville South 5, Lakeville North 3

• New Prague 5, Owatonna 0

• Rochester Century 8, Rochester Mayo 4

Section 2 • first round

• Chanhassen 2, Waconia 1

• Minnetonka 5, Chaska 4

• Prior Lake 3, Eden Prairie 2

• Shakopee 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Section 3 • first round

• Apple Valley 7, Eastview 6

• Eagan 12, Park of Cottage Grove 2

• Rosemount 7, Hastings 2

• Two Rivers 7, Burnsville 1

Section 4 • first round

• Cretin-Derham Hall 26, St. Paul Central 2

• Stillwater 4, Tartan 3

• White Bear Lake 6, Roseville 5

• Woodbury 8, East Ridge 7

CLASS 3A

Section 3

• Bloomington Kennedy 4, Holy Angels 2

• Richfield 8, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

• Simley 2, St. Thomas Academy 0

• St. Paul Highland Park 1, South St. Paul 0

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Caledonia 5, Cannon Falls 3

• Pine Island 6, St. Charles 0

• Rochester Lourdes 6, La Crescent-Hokah 3

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1, Randolph 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Blooming Prairie 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 1

• Hayfield 8, Lyle/Pacelli 6

• Lewiston-Altura 3, Lyle/Pacelli 0

• Southland 3, Blooming Prairie 2

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 5

• Centennial 10, Irondale 0

• Champlin Park 2, Rogers 0

• Maple Grove 3, Spring Lake Park 0

CLASS 3A

Section 6

• Orono 7, DeLaSalle 6

