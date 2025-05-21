Section 2 has been the power section in Class 3A for the past three years, thanks to two teams from the softball hotbed of Mankato. Mankato East has won two straight Class 3A titles and could make it three as long as it has slugging senior pitcher Kylinn Stangl on the rubber. The future Gophers hurler is just as capable with the bat, leading the state with 10 home runs. However, as good as No. 1 seed East has been, No. 2 seed Mankato West could make a strong run. The Scarlets have won 12 of 13, including a victory over East on April 29.