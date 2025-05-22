High Schools

Meet the fastest high school sprinters in Minnesota ahead of state championship qualifying

The state’s best runners compete at sections this week for a chance to make it to June’s state meet.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 1:00PM
Mankato East sophomore Adaylia Borgmeier heads into state qualifying with the top times in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter wheelchair sprints. She is the reigning Class 2A state champ in all three events. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The spring high school sports season flies by almost as quickly as the state’s top sprinters.

This week, track and field teams head into their section meets with the hopes of qualifying for June’s state meet. The state championship runs June 10-12 at St. Michael-Albertville.

Here are the state’s fastest boys and girls times in short-distance events this spring, across all three size classifications of competition.

Statistics are sourced from MileSplit and Athletic.net as of Wednesday, May 21.

Boys sprinters

100-meter

Myles Woods, Chanhassen, senior, 10.59

Breaking his own school record has become routine for the senior, who won the Class 3A, Section 7 True Team meet with his personal-best time.

200-meter

Zak Walker, Moorhead, sophomore, 21.42

Another school record holder, Walker has dominated the 200 this year but represented the Spuds in the long jump at state last season.

400-meter

Henry Risser, Hopkins, senior, 47.19

The Wisconsin commit won 2024’s Class 3A 800 state title and has added a state-best 400 (and 800) to his résumé this spring.

110-meter hurdles

Joshua Kyei-Baffour, Rochester Century, senior, 13.75

Headed to North Dakota State for track, Kyei-Baffour has the state’s fastest time by nearly half a second, according to Athletic.net.

300-meter hurdles

Michael Seifu, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior, 37.88

Seifu finished seventh at the Class 3A state meet last year and set a Hamline Elite Meet record in the event this spring.

100-meter and 400-meter wheelchair

Tyler Gunnarson, St. Charles, senior

The all-time state record holder in the 200, Gunnarson has recorded a state-best 16.04 in the 100 and 57.22 in the 400 this spring.

200-meter wheelchair

Nelson Remington, Fairmont, senior, 30.24

Remington, the reigning state champ in the 100, 400 and 800, holds Class 2A records in the 100 and 200.

4x100

Chanhassen, 41.66

The team of junior Zadok Dodoo, junior Coleman Zielinski, junior James Kopfmann and Woods won the Hamline Elite Meet in April.

4x200

Hastings, 1:27.81

Senior Jack Cloutier and juniors Gunner Hanstad, Sebastian Strauss and Lane Hoffman teamed up for the state’s best 4x200 time.

4x400

Hastings, 3:19.14

Cloutier, Strauss and Hanstad teamed up again, this time joined by senior Johnathan Vickney, to win the 4x400 at Hamline.

Girls sprinters

100-meter

Ava Phrakonkham, Bagley/Fosston, senior, 11.80

Phrakonkham, a North Dakota commit who won Class 1A state titles last year in the 100, 200 and 4x100, set a state-best 100 time at this spring’s Fargo Elite Meet.

200-meter and 400-meter

Emma Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, junior

Headed to South Dakota State to play soccer, Kvant holds state-best marks in the 200 (24.43) and 400 (53.79) after winning the 400 and 4x200 at Class 3A state last spring.

100-meter hurdles

Eva Welsch, Lakeville South, junior, 14.53

Also an accomplished heptathlete, Welsch’s personal-best 100 hurdles time won the Class 3A, Section 1 True Team meet.

300-meter hurdles

Jessica Haux, Wayzata, junior, 43.49

Haux finished fourth at Class 3A state in 2024 and won the Hamline Elite Meet’s 300 hurdles this year.

100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter wheelchair

Adaylia Borgmeier, Mankato East, sophomore

Borgmeier has state-best times in all three events: 18.51 in the 100, 35.60 in the 200 and 1:10.29 in the 400. Borgmeier swept all three titles at Class 2A state last spring.

4x100

Moorhead, 47.77

Seniors Audrey Janich and Cipriana Jones and junior Kaityn Walthers are joined by eighth-grader Quinn Erickson for the state’s best 4x100 time.

4x200

Hastings, 1:41.63

The strong Raiders relays are rounded out by senior Carlee Kordosky and juniors Olyvia Erickson, Jersey Appert and Ellie Magnus.

4x400

Prior Lake, 3:54.79

Senior Annabel McCann joins senior and St. Thomas commit Layla Vennink, sophomore Delaney Holz and junior Isabelle Reinders to defend the Lakers’ 4x400 state title from last spring.

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

