Meet the fastest high school sprinters in Minnesota

The spring high school sports season flies by almost as quickly as the state’s top sprinters.
This week, track and field teams head into their section meets with the hopes of qualifying for June’s state meet. The state championship runs June 10-12 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Here are the state’s fastest boys and girls times in short-distance events this spring, across all three size classifications of competition.
Statistics are sourced from MileSplit and Athletic.net as of Wednesday, May 21.
Boys sprinters
100-meter
Myles Woods, Chanhassen, senior, 10.59
Breaking his own school record has become routine for the senior, who won the Class 3A, Section 7 True Team meet with his personal-best time.
200-meter
Zak Walker, Moorhead, sophomore, 21.42
Another school record holder, Walker has dominated the 200 this year but represented the Spuds in the long jump at state last season.